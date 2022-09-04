International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/putins-schedule-at-eastern-economic-forum-revealed-1100359500.html
Putin's Schedule at Eastern Economic Forum Revealed
Putin's Schedule at Eastern Economic Forum Revealed
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East and will involve representatives from at least 40 countries. 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T13:18+0000
2022-09-04T13:49+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
eastern economic forum
russia
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083791169_0:0:3131:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_60bfb8e72c3ccd3ef5311d2e0240ce09.jpg
President Vladimir Putin is set to visit to Russia's Far East on September 6-7, where he will attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). As part of his visit to Vladivostok, the president will oversee the Vostok-2022 strategic military drills on September 6th. The military exercises are taking place in Russia's Eastern Military District on September 1-7 and involve members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), among others.On the same day, Putin is set to hold an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium on developing the tourism industry amid today's realities. Afterwards, at the EEF venue, the Russian president will be presented with an interactive presentation of the results of the Far East's development that will involve a videoconference with the residents of priority development areas. Further, Putin will meet moderators of the forum's key sessions via a video link. The following day, September 7, the Russian leader will address the plenary session of the 7th EEF; its theme this year is 'On the Path to a Multipolar World'. President Putin will be joined by Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob are expected to send their greetings to the participants of the sessions via a video link.President Putin is also scheduled to meet with foreign leaders who were invited to the forum, where they will discuss relevant bilateral and regional matters.The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/vladimir-putin-to-be-briefed-on-results-of-discussions-at-eastern-economic-forum--1100351830.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083791169_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cb37aae462bea28fb39fb6ab2c45ab4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eastern economic forum, russia, vladimir putin
eastern economic forum, russia, vladimir putin

Putin's Schedule at Eastern Economic Forum Revealed

13:18 GMT 04.09.2022 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 04.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session during Far Eastern Economic Forum, in Vladivostok, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session during Far Eastern Economic Forum, in Vladivostok, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East and will involve representatives from at least 40 countries.
President Vladimir Putin is set to visit to Russia's Far East on September 6-7, where he will attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
As part of his visit to Vladivostok, the president will oversee the Vostok-2022 strategic military drills on September 6th. The military exercises are taking place in Russia's Eastern Military District on September 1-7 and involve members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), among others.
On the same day, Putin is set to hold an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium on developing the tourism industry amid today's realities.
Afterwards, at the EEF venue, the Russian president will be presented with an interactive presentation of the results of the Far East's development that will involve a videoconference with the residents of priority development areas. Further, Putin will meet moderators of the forum's key sessions via a video link.
The following day, September 7, the Russian leader will address the plenary session of the 7th EEF; its theme this year is 'On the Path to a Multipolar World'. President Putin will be joined by Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.
A 2022 Eastern Economic Forum banner on a building in Vladivostok. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Russia
Vladimir Putin to Be Briefed on Results of Discussions at Eastern Economic Forum
09:36 GMT
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob are expected to send their greetings to the participants of the sessions via a video link.
President Putin is also scheduled to meet with foreign leaders who were invited to the forum, where they will discuss relevant bilateral and regional matters.
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала