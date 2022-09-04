https://sputniknews.com/20220904/putins-schedule-at-eastern-economic-forum-revealed-1100359500.html

Putin's Schedule at Eastern Economic Forum Revealed

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 5-8 in Vladivostok, Russia's Far East and will involve representatives from at least 40 countries.

President Vladimir Putin is set to visit to Russia's Far East on September 6-7, where he will attend the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). As part of his visit to Vladivostok, the president will oversee the Vostok-2022 strategic military drills on September 6th. The military exercises are taking place in Russia's Eastern Military District on September 1-7 and involve members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), among others.On the same day, Putin is set to hold an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium on developing the tourism industry amid today's realities. Afterwards, at the EEF venue, the Russian president will be presented with an interactive presentation of the results of the Far East's development that will involve a videoconference with the residents of priority development areas. Further, Putin will meet moderators of the forum's key sessions via a video link. The following day, September 7, the Russian leader will address the plenary session of the 7th EEF; its theme this year is 'On the Path to a Multipolar World'. President Putin will be joined by Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Defense Services Min Aung Hlaing, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Li Zhanshu.Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob are expected to send their greetings to the participants of the sessions via a video link.President Putin is also scheduled to meet with foreign leaders who were invited to the forum, where they will discuss relevant bilateral and regional matters.The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 5-8, in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University.

russia

