Putin Scheduled to Hold Meeting on Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov

- Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Eastern Economic Forum 2022
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Vladivostok on September 5-8, 2022. President Putin established the forum in 2015 to boost investments into Russia’s Far Eastern regions. Over 4,000 participants are expected to visit this year’s event, attending over 70 business events.
On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.
22:10 GMT 04.09.2022
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting on economic issues after he returns from the economic forum in Vladivostok, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"After returning from Vladivostok, the President is scheduled to hold a meeting on economic issues," Peskov told journalists on Sunday.
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.
