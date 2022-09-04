https://sputniknews.com/20220904/putin-scheduled-to-hold-meeting-on-economy-after-returning-from-eef---peskov-1100370146.html

Putin Scheduled to Hold Meeting on Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting on economic issues after he returns from the economic forum in Vladivostok...

On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

