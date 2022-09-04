https://sputniknews.com/20220904/putin-scheduled-to-hold-meeting-on-economy-after-returning-from-eef---peskov-1100370146.html
Putin Scheduled to Hold Meeting on Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov
Putin Scheduled to Hold Meeting on Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting on economic issues after he returns from the economic forum in Vladivostok... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T22:10+0000
2022-09-04T22:10+0000
2022-09-04T22:10+0000
eastern economic forum 2022
eastern economic forum
vladimir putin
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099615216_0:113:3243:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_ef54528e2636d1f0e2902958d8d17a0a.jpg
On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099615216_256:0:2987:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20388b5d6fd975f9a6164282275c4c68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, russia
eastern economic forum, vladimir putin, russia
Putin Scheduled to Hold Meeting on Economy After Returning From EEF - Peskov
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to hold a meeting on economic issues after he returns from the economic forum in Vladivostok, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
On September 7, Putin will attend the plenary session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
"After returning from Vladivostok, the President is scheduled to hold a meeting on economic issues," Peskov told journalists on Sunday.
The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.