International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/netizens-mourn-indian-business-tycoon-cyrus-mistry-after-mumbai-road-accident---video-1100361657.html
Netizens Mourn Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry After Mumbai Road Accident - Video
Netizens Mourn Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry After Mumbai Road Accident - Video
The 54-year-old businessman gained prominence after becoming the sixth chairman of Tata Group in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. Four years later, he was removed... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T14:19+0000
2022-09-04T14:19+0000
india
business
death
car accident
road accident
car crash
tata group
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100363135_0:66:3089:1803_1920x0_80_0_0_ca95bdc0a140a03163c6b2a43b15b473.jpg
Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra state, police confirmed. He left a widow and two children.Two others travelling with Mistry, including the driver, survived the accident but suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.Videos and pictures of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, showcasing his damaged Mercedes.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."Several celebrities, public figures and ordinary netizens also flooded social media with condolences to his family.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100363135_210:0:2775:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_7c7c7c1ca9526ff12921ab9c3d13d44e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, death, car accident, road accident, car crash, tata group
business, death, car accident, road accident, car crash, tata group

Netizens Mourn Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry After Mumbai Road Accident - Video

14:19 GMT 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / PUNIT PARANJPECyrus Mistry, deputy chairman of Tata Sons attends the annual general meeting of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai on June 29, 2012.
Cyrus Mistry, deputy chairman of Tata Sons attends the annual general meeting of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / PUNIT PARANJPE
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 54-year-old businessman gained prominence after becoming the sixth chairman of Tata Group in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. Four years later, he was removed in a boardroom coup that sparked allegations of mismanagement. Mistry went on to set up venture capital firm Mistry Ventures LLP.
Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra state, police confirmed. He left a widow and two children.

"The accident took place around 3.15 pm on a bridge over the Surya river. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad," a Palghar Police official said.

Two others travelling with Mistry, including the driver, survived the accident but suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Videos and pictures of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, showcasing his damaged Mercedes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
Several celebrities, public figures and ordinary netizens also flooded social media with condolences to his family.
© Photo : TwitterNetizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала