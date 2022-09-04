https://sputniknews.com/20220904/netizens-mourn-indian-business-tycoon-cyrus-mistry-after-mumbai-road-accident---video-1100361657.html

Netizens Mourn Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry After Mumbai Road Accident - Video

The 54-year-old businessman gained prominence after becoming the sixth chairman of Tata Group in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. Four years later, he was removed... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra state, police confirmed. He left a widow and two children.Two others travelling with Mistry, including the driver, survived the accident but suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.Videos and pictures of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, showcasing his damaged Mercedes.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."Several celebrities, public figures and ordinary netizens also flooded social media with condolences to his family.

