Netizens Mourn Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry After Mumbai Road Accident - Video
© AFP 2022 / PUNIT PARANJPECyrus Mistry, deputy chairman of Tata Sons attends the annual general meeting of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai on June 29, 2012.
The 54-year-old businessman gained prominence after becoming the sixth chairman of Tata Group in 2012, succeeding Ratan Tata. Four years later, he was removed in a boardroom coup that sparked allegations of mismanagement. Mistry went on to set up venture capital firm Mistry Ventures LLP.
Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday after his car hit a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra state, police confirmed. He left a widow and two children.
"The accident took place around 3.15 pm on a bridge over the Surya river. Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad," a Palghar Police official said.
Two others travelling with Mistry, including the driver, survived the accident but suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.
Videos and pictures of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, showcasing his damaged Mercedes.
Former #TATA Sons Chairman #CyrusMistry dies after a car accident whilst travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Yu9dSVIP8X— Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) September 4, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say, "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."
Several celebrities, public figures and ordinary netizens also flooded social media with condolences to his family.
Shocked to know that Former Tata Sons chairman & Renowned business tycoon #CyrusMistry killed in road accident!— YSR (@ysathishreddy) September 4, 2022
Deepest condolences to his family members. May he rest in peace.
Om shanti. 💐 pic.twitter.com/sUrg7RrSbF
© Photo : TwitterNetizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
Netizens Mourn Demise of Indian Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Died in Road Accident in Mumbai
© Photo : Twitter