Amid the crisis surrounding the ZNPP, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi inspected the plant and expressed concern regarding military clashes around it. He also received an appeal from the people of the nearby city of Energodar, who are calling on Kiev to stop the attacks against the nuclear plant.

Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev, which has been waging an 8-year-long war against the people of Donbass. In response to the op, Western countries have rolled out a sanctions campaign against Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, which resulted in skyrocketing of fuel prices and inflation worldwide.