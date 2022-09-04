International
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/live-updates-ukrainian-missile-hits-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-unit-authorities-say-1100349624.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Missile Hits Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Unit, Authorities Say
Recently, Ukrainian forces have been targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with artillery fire and have even attempted to dispatch troops several times... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Missile Hits Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Unit, Authorities Say

06:59 GMT 04.09.2022
International
India
Recently, Ukrainian forces have been targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with artillery fire and have even attempted to dispatch troops several times to seize the facility.
Amid the crisis surrounding the ZNPP, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi inspected the plant and expressed concern regarding military clashes around it. He also received an appeal from the people of the nearby city of Energodar, who are calling on Kiev to stop the attacks against the nuclear plant.
Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev, which has been waging an 8-year-long war against the people of Donbass. In response to the op, Western countries have rolled out a sanctions campaign against Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine, which resulted in skyrocketing of fuel prices and inflation worldwide.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
07:54 GMT 04.09.2022
Ukraine Keeps Shelling Kherson, Air Defenses Are Constantly Intercepting Missiles, Authorities Say

"The shelling of Kherson and the region does not stop, air defense is constantly working, including on Sunday morning. The situation is actually very grave. These are chaotic shellings: residential buildings, the river port yesterday, or a hotel - it is a purely civilian infrastructure," the deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov said.

07:26 GMT 04.09.2022
Ukrainian Forces Target Donetsk With NATO Caliber Missiles
