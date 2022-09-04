https://sputniknews.com/20220904/idf-one-civilian-6-soldiers-injured-in-bus-attack-in-israel-1100365399.html

IDF: One Civilian, 6 Soldiers Injured in Bus Attack in Israel

IDF: One Civilian, 6 Soldiers Injured in Bus Attack in Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One soldier was seriously wounded, five other soldiers and one civilian were lightly wounded in an attack on a bus with passengers near the... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T15:45+0000

2022-09-04T15:45+0000

2022-09-04T15:45+0000

world

middle east

israel

terrorist attack

idf

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106453/30/1064533033_0:104:2048:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_b41226ec346947484c55a5cba9d57f32.jpg

“A shooting attack took place in the Jordan Valley area earlier today during which armed terrorists fired at a bus, injuring 6 IDF soldiers & a civilian,” IDF tweeted, adding that one soldier sustained serious wounds.According to the IDF, two suspects were detained and the search for other perpetrators continues.Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that four people were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a bus carrying passengers near the Jordan Valley.Israel started regular counterterrorist operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, israel, terrorist attack, idf