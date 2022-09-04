https://sputniknews.com/20220904/idf-one-civilian-6-soldiers-injured-in-bus-attack-in-israel-1100365399.html
IDF: One Civilian, 6 Soldiers Injured in Bus Attack in Israel
IDF: One Civilian, 6 Soldiers Injured in Bus Attack in Israel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One soldier was seriously wounded, five other soldiers and one civilian were lightly wounded in an attack on a bus with passengers near the...
“A shooting attack took place in the Jordan Valley area earlier today during which armed terrorists fired at a bus, injuring 6 IDF soldiers & a civilian,” IDF tweeted, adding that one soldier sustained serious wounds.According to the IDF, two suspects were detained and the search for other perpetrators continues.Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that four people were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a bus carrying passengers near the Jordan Valley.Israel started regular counterterrorist operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.
IDF: One Civilian, 6 Soldiers Injured in Bus Attack in Israel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One soldier was seriously wounded, five other soldiers and one civilian were lightly wounded in an attack on a bus with passengers near the Jordan Valley in Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.
“A shooting attack took place in the Jordan Valley area earlier today during which armed terrorists fired at a bus, injuring 6 IDF soldiers & a civilian,” IDF tweeted, adding that one soldier sustained serious wounds.
According to the IDF, two suspects were detained and the search for other perpetrators continues.
Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that four people were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a bus carrying passengers near the Jordan Valley.
Israel started regular counterterrorist operations in the occupied West Bank in mid-April in retaliation for Palestinian terrorist attacks, which claimed lives of over 20 Israelis in several weeks.