Harry & Meghan's Antics Reportedly 'Take Toll' on Queen, Who is Tired of Waiting For Next 'Nuke'

The Queen is reported to be getting increasingly tired and frustrated by the antics of Price Harry and his wife Meghan, with their continuing jabs against the royals allegedly taking their "toll on her", several sources close to the monarch's family told The Times.One of the sources shared that the Queen expected the two to live "a happy and peaceful new life" after they jointly reached an agreement in 2020 that allowed the Sussexes to gain independence and stripped them of their royal responsibilities. As part of the agreement, the prince and his wife vowed to uphold the Queen’s values, but sources claim that the Buckingham Palace does not consider their current behavior as such. Prince Harry is planning to release a memoir in the upcoming future, while Meghan continues to deliver scathing interviews and both agreed to do an access show with Netflix.Another anonymous source alleged that the Queen has so far managed to "soldier on", but grows increasingly tired of constantly "be[ing] on tenterhooks" waiting for the "next nuclear bomb" to be dropped by the couple. Signs indicate that the couple do no intend to reign in their behavior, with the Sussex duchess stating that she "can say anything" and that she has "a lot to say - until I don’t,” on last week's interview for The Cut.The couple’s willingness to do the Netflix show reportedly bewildered some of the sources who spoke to The Times. One of them noted that it was strange that the couple stove to do it considering how much the two complained about media attention when they still were working royals. Several sources suggested that the Sussexes continue to capitalize on their royal past and will likely continue to do so, simply because without it they will not attract the levels of media attention they desire.Not Just the QueenQueen Elizabeth II was not the only person at the palace to be reportedly disappointed by the continuing attacks on the monarchy by the prince and the duchess, who have accused the family of "racism" and disregard for their mental health, and, most recently, that Buckingham Palace pushed them out in 2020.One of The Times' sources claimed that Prince Charles also found the latest jibes "painful" as he believed that he had achieved a "minor act of reparation" with the Sussexes in attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June this year. The source said that the Prince was completely bewildered by his son and added that while Charles still loves him, he does not approve of his way of "managing family relationships."Prince Harry's brother, on the other hand, has reportedly grown accustomed to the "Sussexes’ gripes," the newspaper's sources claimed. However, one source said that the Duke of Cambridge still is not happy about the prospects of his brother releasing a memoir.At the same time, the royals, Queen included, believe that not only will the Sussexes continue with their jibes in the upcoming future, but that they will eventually become tired of launching them. One source suggested that the longer these attacks on the Buckingham Palace continue, the more they are associated with the Queen and that is something that will turn people off the prince and the duchess eventually.

