Gates to a Multipolar World: Vladivostok Preparing to Hold 2022 Eastern Economic Forum
Gates to a Multipolar World: Vladivostok Preparing to Hold 2022 Eastern Economic Forum
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the forum at a plenary session on September 7 to discuss the issues of Far East development with key
russia
eef
eastern economic forum
photo
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100353541_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_079a62c0a84a89d6fecce4a729650a6d.jpg
Russia is on the cusp of hosting the seventh Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is scheduled to take place in the city of Vladivostok from September 5-8. Up to 4,000 guests from at least 40 countries are due to attend, including ministers, lawmakers, governors, business leaders, scholars, and members of the press.This year, the forum focuses on a number of issues, including emerging multipolar system of the global economic and political order, international cooperation in the region, development of the Far East and the Arctic amid western-imposed sanctions, and industrial growth.Check out our photo gallery, which shows Vladivostok preparing for the most important conference in the Asia-Pacific.
russia
russia, eef, eastern economic forum, photo, фото
Gates to a Multipolar World: Vladivostok Preparing to Hold 2022 Eastern Economic Forum

10:54 GMT 04.09.2022 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 04.09.2022)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the forum at a plenary session on September 7 to discuss the issues of Far East development with key session moderators.
Russia is on the cusp of hosting the seventh Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is scheduled to take place in the city of Vladivostok from September 5-8. Up to 4,000 guests from at least 40 countries are due to attend, including ministers, lawmakers, governors, business leaders, scholars, and members of the press.
This year, the forum focuses on a number of issues, including emerging multipolar system of the global economic and political order, international cooperation in the region, development of the Far East and the Arctic amid western-imposed sanctions, and industrial growth.
Check out our photo gallery, which shows Vladivostok preparing for the most important conference in the Asia-Pacific.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A girl in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

A girl in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
1/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A girl in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
2/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
3/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok International Airport.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok International Airport. - Sputnik International
4/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok International Airport.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A girl in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

A girl in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
5/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A girl in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A girl photographs a banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

A girl photographs a banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
6/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A girl photographs a banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

The main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
7/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

The main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

Girls in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

Girls in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
8/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

Girls in the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
9/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the main building of the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

Girls taking photos at the Ajaks Bay in Vladivostok, ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Girls taking photos at the Ajaks Bay in Vladivostok, ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum. - Sputnik International
10/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

Girls taking photos at the Ajaks Bay in Vladivostok, ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner showing the way to the accreditation center of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok International Airport.

A banner showing the way to the accreditation center of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok International Airport. - Sputnik International
11/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner showing the way to the accreditation center of the Eastern Economic Forum at Vladivostok International Airport.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
12/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus on Russky Island, Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
13/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

Girls taking photos in front of a waterfall at the Ajaks Bay in Vladivostok, ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Girls taking photos in front of a waterfall at the Ajaks Bay in Vladivostok, ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum. - Sputnik International
14/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

Girls taking photos in front of a waterfall at the Ajaks Bay in Vladivostok, ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
15/15
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank

A banner featuring the logo of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

