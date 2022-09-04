https://sputniknews.com/20220904/gates-to-a-multipolar-world-vladivostok-preparing-to-hold-2022-eastern-economic-forum-1100352243.html

Gates to a Multipolar World: Vladivostok Preparing to Hold 2022 Eastern Economic Forum

Gates to a Multipolar World: Vladivostok Preparing to Hold 2022 Eastern Economic Forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the forum at a plenary session on September 7 to discuss the issues of Far East development with key... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T10:54+0000

2022-09-04T10:54+0000

2022-09-04T11:00+0000

russia

eef

eastern economic forum

photo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100353541_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_079a62c0a84a89d6fecce4a729650a6d.jpg

Russia is on the cusp of hosting the seventh Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which is scheduled to take place in the city of Vladivostok from September 5-8. Up to 4,000 guests from at least 40 countries are due to attend, including ministers, lawmakers, governors, business leaders, scholars, and members of the press.This year, the forum focuses on a number of issues, including emerging multipolar system of the global economic and political order, international cooperation in the region, development of the Far East and the Arctic amid western-imposed sanctions, and industrial growth.Check out our photo gallery, which shows Vladivostok preparing for the most important conference in the Asia-Pacific.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, eef, eastern economic forum, photo, фото