https://sputniknews.com/20220904/four-israeli-soldiers-wounded-in-improvised-explosive-device-attack-in-west-bank---idf-1100370724.html
Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Improvised Explosive Device Attack in West Bank - IDF
Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Improvised Explosive Device Attack in West Bank - IDF
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Four Israeli soldiers were injured in an improvised explosive device attack near the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T23:46+0000
2022-09-04T23:46+0000
2022-09-04T23:46+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
west bank
explosives
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284377_0:73:1024:649_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff67492cc2713655124bae1a2a467fa.jpg
"A short time ago, a report was received of an improvised explosive device being thrown at a military position near the village of Nabi Saleh… Four IDF soldiers were slightly injured by shrapnel," the IDF said on social media shortly after midnight Sunday.All the injured received medical treatment on the spot, the IDF specified, adding that Israeli forces are scanning the area.Earlier on Sunday, one Israeli soldier was seriously wounded, while five IDF servicemen and one civilian were lightly injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a passenger bus near the Jordan Valley in Israel. IDF said that two suspects were detained and the search for other perpetrators of the attack continues.
west bank
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1d/1094284377_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_5793e5d93d69fc45207e8f64925d7cae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel defense forces (idf), israel, west bank, explosives
israel defense forces (idf), israel, west bank, explosives
Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Improvised Explosive Device Attack in West Bank - IDF
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Four Israeli soldiers were injured in an improvised explosive device attack near the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"A short time ago, a report was received of an improvised explosive device being thrown at a military position near the village of Nabi Saleh… Four IDF soldiers were slightly injured by shrapnel," the IDF said on social media shortly after midnight Sunday.
All the injured received medical treatment on the spot, the IDF specified, adding that Israeli forces are scanning the area.
Earlier on Sunday, one Israeli soldier was seriously wounded, while five IDF servicemen and one civilian were lightly injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a passenger bus near the Jordan Valley in Israel. IDF said that two suspects were detained and the search for other perpetrators of the attack continues.