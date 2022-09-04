https://sputniknews.com/20220904/four-israeli-soldiers-wounded-in-improvised-explosive-device-attack-in-west-bank---idf-1100370724.html

Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in Improvised Explosive Device Attack in West Bank - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Four Israeli soldiers were injured in an improvised explosive device attack near the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

"A short time ago, a report was received of an improvised explosive device being thrown at a military position near the village of Nabi Saleh… Four IDF soldiers were slightly injured by shrapnel," the IDF said on social media shortly after midnight Sunday.All the injured received medical treatment on the spot, the IDF specified, adding that Israeli forces are scanning the area.Earlier on Sunday, one Israeli soldier was seriously wounded, while five IDF servicemen and one civilian were lightly injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at a passenger bus near the Jordan Valley in Israel. IDF said that two suspects were detained and the search for other perpetrators of the attack continues.

