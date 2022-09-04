International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/floods-in-pakistan-cause-up-to-125bln-in-damage-1100358972.html
Floods in Pakistan 'Cause Up to $12.5Bln in Damage'
Floods in Pakistan 'Cause Up to $12.5Bln in Damage'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Flood damage in Pakistan could reach up to $12.5 billion, Pakistani media reported on Sunday, citing preliminary estimates from the... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T12:31+0000
2022-09-04T12:31+0000
india
pakistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100176254_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8338a0d7df6f36aeddad7702909b2071.jpg
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday that as a result of the monsoon rains and floods, ravaging the country since June, nearly a million homes were completely or partially destroyed, over 800,000 livestock killed and 2,200 miles of roads and 157 bridges damaged.According to the Geo broadcaster, a high-level committee with representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue and other governmental bodies estimated that poverty and unemployment have increased sharply from 21.9% to more than 36%, driving the country's economic losses up to $12.5 billion mark.GDP growth is expected to be reduced from previously predicted 5% to only 2% in the current fiscal year, the broadcaster added.Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance. According to the NDMA, Pakistan has witnessed 15 inches of rainfall this year. The International Organization for Migration said that as of September, at least 1,162 people were killed and 3,554 people were injured in Pakistan due to the catastrophic floods.
pakistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1e/1100176254_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f09838b7e46bf0021e00edc41d621351.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan
pakistan

Floods in Pakistan 'Cause Up to $12.5Bln in Damage'

12:31 GMT 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / Abdul MajeedЗатопленные улицы во время наводнения в Пакистане
Затопленные улицы во время наводнения в Пакистане - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / Abdul Majeed
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Flood damage in Pakistan could reach up to $12.5 billion, Pakistani media reported on Sunday, citing preliminary estimates from the government.
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday that as a result of the monsoon rains and floods, ravaging the country since June, nearly a million homes were completely or partially destroyed, over 800,000 livestock killed and 2,200 miles of roads and 157 bridges damaged.
According to the Geo broadcaster, a high-level committee with representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning, State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue and other governmental bodies estimated that poverty and unemployment have increased sharply from 21.9% to more than 36%, driving the country's economic losses up to $12.5 billion mark.
GDP growth is expected to be reduced from previously predicted 5% to only 2% in the current fiscal year, the broadcaster added.
Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance. According to the NDMA, Pakistan has witnessed 15 inches of rainfall this year.
The International Organization for Migration said that as of September, at least 1,162 people were killed and 3,554 people were injured in Pakistan due to the catastrophic floods.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала