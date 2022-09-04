https://sputniknews.com/20220904/ethiopia-urges-international-community-to-condemn-tigray-rebels-ambassador-tells-sputnik-1100357137.html

Ethiopia Urges International Community to Condemn Tigray Rebels, Ambassador Tells Sputnik

Ethiopia Urges International Community to Condemn Tigray Rebels, Ambassador Tells Sputnik

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The international community must convince the rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to accept the terms of the peace treaty... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T11:19+0000

2022-09-04T11:19+0000

2022-09-04T11:19+0000

africa

ethiopia

tplf (tigray people's liberation front)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091076618_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_57934383885c32d555bafda2b9954bef.jpg

Last month, the TPLF, a paramilitary group designated as a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government, accused Addis Ababa of attacking their positions in the Amhara region. Ethiopian authorities denied the accusations, blaming the TPFL forces for resuming fighting and attacking first.The diplomat also said that the new round of escalation in the conflict between the government and the rebels will likely continue, but the Ethiopian government is committed to peace negotiations.Tegenu also urged the rebels to return to respecting the peace treaty previously signed with the Ethiopian government.The Ethiopian ambassador also called for the international community, particularly UNICEF, to condemn the involvement of children in hostilities.Ethiopia has experienced violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and subsequently launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center of Tigray, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis in the country. The humanitarian situation has been worsened by recent drought conditions in the region.

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ethiopia, tplf (tigray people's liberation front)