English School Chaplain Reported to Terror List, Called 'Risk' to Children' for Doubting LGBT Ideas

The case of The Reverend Dr. Bernard Randall hit the news last year, when he was sacked from Trent College in Long Eaton, Derbyshire for questioning identity politics at school. However, reports suggest that the Church of England opted not to back him.According to the Mail on Sunday, Dr. Randall, who defended pupils' rights to "question the introduction of new LGBT policies" in his sermon, was targeted not only by his school, but also by a church investigation.After Dr. Randall said children were not compelled to "accept an ideology they disagree with," the diocese concluded that he posed a "moderate" risk. The probe claimed that his statements might cause children "anxiety" if they came to him with an issue concerning sexuality or relationships.A Church safeguarding officer, who interviewed him in 2019, later claimed that Dr. Randall was not able to accept a different viewpoint, calling him a reputational risk.Commenting on the assessment, the priest noted he was devastated by the decision.Dr. Randall is now arguing at the employment tribunal that he was fired for his religious and philosophical beliefs. At the same time, he is taking legal action against the Bishop of Derby - The Right Reverend Libby Lane.Dr. Randall insists his sermon simply reflects the Church of England stance, noting that smothering safeguarding policies like this were unthinkable even a decade ago.Earlier this year, The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby - the head of the Anglican Communion - addressed the LGBT issues, noting that gay sex is still considered a sin in accordance with a 1998 resolution that rejects "homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture."The Archbishop noted, however, that he would not seek to punish or exclude churches that conduct or bless same-sex marriages, leaving the issue to their own consciousness.

