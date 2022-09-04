International
LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220904/closing-ceremony-of-spasskaya-tower-festival-1100366626.html
LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival
LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival
The Spasskaya Tower international military music festival is held annually in Moscow and features performances by bands from around the world, as well as... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T17:05+0000
2022-09-04T17:06+0000
russia
festival
music
spasskaya tower festival
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100366478_0:0:3239:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7c20ac98132a7c009332fdc2c01567.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square, where the closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower Festival is taking place on September 4.This year, the international military music festival was held from August 26 to September 4, featuring bands from Russia, Egypt, India, Thailand, Venezuela, Armenia and Belarus.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Farewell ceremony to former USSR president Mikhail Gorbachev
Farewell ceremony to former USSR president Mikhail Gorbachev
2022-09-04T17:05+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100366478_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5505a942245e332dba744d0867c67819.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
festival, видео, music, spasskaya tower festival
festival, видео, music, spasskaya tower festival

LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival

17:05 GMT 04.09.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 04.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinokovSpasskaya Tower festival
Spasskaya Tower festival - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
Subscribe
International
India
The Spasskaya Tower international military music festival is held annually in Moscow and features performances by bands from around the world, as well as equestrian and dance shows.
Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square, where the closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower Festival is taking place on September 4.
This year, the international military music festival was held from August 26 to September 4, featuring bands from Russia, Egypt, India, Thailand, Venezuela, Armenia and Belarus.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала