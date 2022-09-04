https://sputniknews.com/20220904/closing-ceremony-of-spasskaya-tower-festival-1100366626.html
LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival
LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival
The Spasskaya Tower international military music festival is held annually in Moscow and features performances by bands from around the world, as well as... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-04T17:05+0000
2022-09-04T17:05+0000
2022-09-04T17:06+0000
russia
festival
music
spasskaya tower festival
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100366478_0:0:3239:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7c20ac98132a7c009332fdc2c01567.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square, where the closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower Festival is taking place on September 4.This year, the international military music festival was held from August 26 to September 4, featuring bands from Russia, Egypt, India, Thailand, Venezuela, Armenia and Belarus.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100366478_133:0:2864:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5505a942245e332dba744d0867c67819.jpg
Farewell ceremony to former USSR president Mikhail Gorbachev
Farewell ceremony to former USSR president Mikhail Gorbachev
2022-09-04T17:05+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
festival, видео, music, spasskaya tower festival
festival, видео, music, spasskaya tower festival
LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival
17:05 GMT 04.09.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 04.09.2022)
The Spasskaya Tower international military music festival is held annually in Moscow and features performances by bands from around the world, as well as equestrian and dance shows.
Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square, where the closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower Festival
is taking place on September 4.
This year, the international military music festival was held from August 26 to September 4, featuring bands from Russia, Egypt, India, Thailand, Venezuela, Armenia and Belarus.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.