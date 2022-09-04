https://sputniknews.com/20220904/closing-ceremony-of-spasskaya-tower-festival-1100366626.html

LIVE: Closing Ceremony of Spasskaya Tower Festival

The Spasskaya Tower international military music festival is held annually in Moscow and features performances by bands from around the world, as well as... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Moscow's Red Square, where the closing ceremony of the Spasskaya Tower Festival is taking place on September 4.This year, the international military music festival was held from August 26 to September 4, featuring bands from Russia, Egypt, India, Thailand, Venezuela, Armenia and Belarus.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

