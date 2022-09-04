https://sputniknews.com/20220904/canadian-police-searching-for-two-male-suspects-in-connection-to-string-of-stabbings-1100370337.html

Canadian Police Searching for Suspects in String of Stabbings, at Least 10 Dead, 15 More Injured

Canadian Police Searching for Suspects in String of Stabbings, at Least 10 Dead, 15 More Injured

The Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are searching for two men after a string of stabbings were reported early Sunday morning. The two men are... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T23:30+0000

2022-09-04T23:30+0000

2022-09-04T23:58+0000

americas

stabbing

crime

canada

royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100370459_0:12:419:248_1920x0_80_0_0_85640d82d7a939bb9acfaa4bfd489480.png

A Dangerous Person Advisory and a shelter in place order were sent out following multiple stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan. At least 10 people are reported to be dead, while 15 more are injured. Police are investigating 13 different crime scenes and say there may be more victims.Rhonda Blackmore, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Acting Commander, said the stabbings are believed to be both targeted and random. Blackmore is requesting injured survivors to speak with the police if they have not already done so.According to Blackmore, police began receiving multiple calls at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday morning reporting the stabbings.Police are searching for suspects Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, in connection to the crime. Survivors of the stabbing spree were transported to hospitals.A post to Facebook* was shared by Tiaraa Twist who wrote, “This is my brother's vehicle that they took when they entered our home this morning in James Smith Cree Nation, we can careless about the vehicle but let these monsters be caught. License plate 119 MPI, black Nissan Rogue.”Blackmore adds that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and are warning residents to not approach the suspects or their vehicle if spotted but to leave the area immediately and call 911.“We are dedicating a maximum number of resources to this investigation,” Blackmore added.A shelter in place order went out to the Arcola Avenue area of Regina at about 12 p.m. after the suspects were seen in the area. Three helicopters and a crew were dispatched from Saskatoon and Regina in search of the suspects. Saskatchewan Health Authority has activated its emergency response to aid those who have been injured during the attacks.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter following news of the attack and expressed his condolences. *Meta is a company banned in Russia

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/man-arrested-in-connection-to-billionaire-heiress-kidnapping-fletcher-remains-missing-1100369573.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

stabbing, crime, canada, royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)