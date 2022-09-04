https://sputniknews.com/20220904/bangladesh-pm-sheikh-hasina-recalls-taking-refuge-in-delhi-as-her-family-was-massacred-in-coup-1100358065.html

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Recalls Taking Refuge in Delhi as Her Family Was Massacred in Coup

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Recalls Taking Refuge in Delhi as Her Family Was Massacred in Coup

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will begin her four-day visit to India from Monday and will hold talks on energy, food security, trade and investment... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-04T14:01+0000

2022-09-04T14:01+0000

2022-09-04T14:01+0000

assassination

assassination attempt

bangladesh

sheikh hasina

indira gandhi

tragedy

world

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/04/1100362724_0:0:2517:1415_1920x0_80_0_0_a3010d897c1b51d7dc8ad51e7ce810ab.jpg

Sheikh Hasina, prime minister of Bangladesh, has opened up about horrific memories of how her family was murdered during the 1971 war, and how she was given refuge by then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Delhi where she lived in disguise to escape her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassins.In an emotional interview with ANI, Hasina recalls bidding farewell to her entire family at a Bangladesh airport as she was leaving for Germany to join her husband, a nuclear scientist. Little did she know, it would be the last time she saw them.On the morning of August 15, 1975, Hasina received news that her father, the legendary statesman Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, had been murdered.Her world came crashing down when Hasina later got to know that the killers also carried out attacks at the houses of her relatives and massacred more members of her family. "Almost 18 members and some, mostly my relatives and then some maid servants and their children and then some guests, my uncle," were among those killed, Hasina said adding that the conspirators had a clear aim that nobody from Bangabandhu's family should ever be in power again.She shared that she had nowhere to go at that time and the Bangladesh government did not allow them to return to their homeland. That's when the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, extended help and provided her with shelter and security in Delhi.Hasina, who called India a "trusted friend," lived in Delhi under a different name and identity for the next six years.“We always remember India’s contribution during the 1971 war, when I lost all my family members and had to reside in Delhi. [...] We took political asylum and stayed in Delhi for six years,” Hasina said.However, many people back in Bangladesh wanted her to lead the Awami League party just like her father did."Definitely I wanted to come back to my country. But taking responsibility of such a big party, I never thought about it," she said. Demanding punishment for her father's killers, Hasina started a campaign to rope in many eminent people in support.She travelled to different countries during this time and even addressed a public meeting in London's York Hall on August 16, 1980.Then came a big turning point in the history of Bangladesh as Hasina was declared the president of the Awami League party in absentia. She eventually moved to Bangladesh and reached the top position in the country's political arena.Hasina revealed that she had survived several assassination attempts."They tried to kill me, several times, but I survived. [...] They placed a huge bomb in my meeting place. Somehow it was discovered by just a simple man. So I survived. I don't know... you can ask God, Allah. Allah is helping me perhaps, maybe Allah has given me some job to do," she said.Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh, and most of his family were killed on August 15, 1975 by a group of army personnel who invaded his residence amid a military coup d'etat.

bangladesh

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

assassination, assassination attempt, bangladesh, sheikh hasina, indira gandhi, tragedy, asia