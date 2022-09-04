https://sputniknews.com/20220904/at-least-two-people-die-in-building-collapse-in-nigeria---reports-1100352525.html

At Least Two People Die in Building Collapse in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people died as a result of a seven-story building collapsing in Nigeria's southeast state of Lagos, Nigerian media reported on... 04.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to previous reports, at least six people were trapped under the rubble of the half-constructed building, which collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. The building was located in the affluent Victoria Island neighborhood, Vanguard said.An excavator was reportedly deployed to the scene to clear the debris and rescue the victims.In early May, a similar incident occurred in the same state, when a three-story building collapsed in the densely-populated Ebute-Metta area, resulting in eight deaths.

