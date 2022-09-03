Bosphorus Strait Traffic Suspended as Vessel En Route From Istanbul to Ukraine Breaks Down

https://sputniknews.com/20220903/traffic-via-bosphorus-strait-suspended-as-vessel-en-route-from-istanbul-to-ukraine-breaks-down-1100331227.html
On Friday, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said that the movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait had been restored after a dry cargo ship
2022-09-03T04:21+0000
2022-09-03T04:21+0000
2022-09-03T04:43+0000
turkey
ukraine
The developments come after the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety tweeted on Friday that the Bosphorus Strait was "open for the movement of ships" after a cargo ship with Ukrainian grain on board ran aground and blocked maritime traffic in the area.The Directorate previously said that the 173-meter cargo ship Lady Zehma ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. After the vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait, several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident, according to the Directorate.
04:21 GMT 03.09.2022 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 03.09.2022)
Being updated
On Friday, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said that the movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait had been restored after a dry cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain had run aground and blocked maritime traffic.
Traffic through the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended due to the breakdown of a vessel which was en route from Istanbul to Ukraine, the Turkish Coast Guard has said.
“Our tugboats Kurtarma [Rescue]-5 and Kurtarma-6, as well as a coast guard boat, were promptly dispatched to the scene of the incident involving the 107-meter-long cargo ship Briza, which anchored in Kandilli due to the breakdown,” the coast guard added in a statement on Saturday.
According to the statement, the Briza was safely anchored in the anchorage area of Akhirkapi, following efforts coordinated by the Istanbul Vessel Traffic Center and supported by the Rescue-5 and Rescue-6 tugs, as well as a Coast Guard boat.
The developments come after the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety tweeted on Friday that the Bosphorus Strait was “open for the movement of ships” after a cargo ship with Ukrainian grain on board ran aground and blocked maritime traffic in the area.
The Directorate previously said that the 173-meter cargo ship Lady Zehma ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. After the vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait, several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident, according to the Directorate.