Bosphorus Strait Traffic Suspended as Vessel En Route From Istanbul to Ukraine Breaks Down

On Friday, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said that the movement of ships in the Bosphorus Strait had been restored after a dry cargo ship... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Traffic through the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended due to the breakdown of a vessel which was en route from Istanbul to Ukraine, the Turkish Coast Guard has said. According to the statement, the Briza was safely anchored in the anchorage area of Akhirkapi, following efforts coordinated by the Istanbul Vessel Traffic Center and supported by the Rescue-5 and Rescue-6 tugs, as well as a Coast Guard boat.The developments come after the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety tweeted on Friday that the Bosphorus Strait was “open for the movement of ships” after a cargo ship with Ukrainian grain on board ran aground and blocked maritime traffic in the area.The Directorate previously said that the 173-meter cargo ship Lady Zehma ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. After the vessel blocked the maritime traffic in the strait, several tugs were sent to the scene of the incident, according to the Directorate.

