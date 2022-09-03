https://sputniknews.com/20220903/thousands-take-to-pragues-streets-to-protest-against-eu--nato-1100345274.html

Thousands Take to Prague's Streets to Protest Against EU & NATO

Earlier in the week, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's government faced yet another vote of no-confidence in parliament, in what is the opposition’s second bid... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

An estimated 70,000 people took to the streets of the Czech capital Prague on Saturday, protesting against the government, the European Union and NATO.The leaders of the protests slammed the government's inaction in dealing with record-high inflation in the country, including soaring gas and electricity prices, and demanded that Prague signs direct contracts with gas suppliers – Russia included – notwithstanding Brussels' policies.Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala dismissed the protesters' demands, claiming that they did not hold "the interests of the Czech Republic" at their hearts and accused them of being "pro-Russian". Fiala did not elaborate on how rapidly growing prices are in the country's best interests.Fiala's government recently survived a parliamentary no-confidence vote called by the opposition in light of his cabinet's inaction in the face of soaring inflation. Fiala won the vote, which was preceded by a 22-hour-long marathon debate. His coalition holds an eight-seat edge over the opposition in the 200-seat parliament.

