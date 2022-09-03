https://sputniknews.com/20220903/tens-of-thousands-rally-in-prague-to-demand-action-on-surging-energy-prices-1100345614.html

Tens of Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Action on Surging Energy Prices

Tens of Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Action on Surging Energy Prices

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Tens of thousands took to the streets of the Czech capital on Saturday to protest the government's inaction as the deepening energy crisis... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-03T20:31+0000

2022-09-03T20:31+0000

2022-09-03T20:31+0000

world

czech republic

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/03/1100345128_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_890abb12021f239f5d09be7b35b3eec9.jpg

Czech police estimated attendance at some 70,000 whereas organizers put it at over 100,000, Czech TV reported.Protesters from the opposing sides of the political spectrum called on the coalition government of liberal-conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala to cap soaring prices or stand down.Some groups also urged the government to bypass the EU to negotiate energy supply deals directly with Russia and called for military neutrality. The Czech Republic is a member of both the EU and NATO.Petr Fiala said people had a right to protest but claimed that demonstrators were being manipulated by "pro-Russian forces." Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said the government took public concerns seriously.

czech republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

czech republic, energy crisis