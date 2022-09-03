https://sputniknews.com/20220903/russia-ethiopia-to-discuss-military-technical-space-cooperation-in-october---ambassador-1100329682.html

Russia, Ethiopia to Discuss Military-Technical, Space Cooperation in October - Ambassador

Russia, Ethiopia to Discuss Military-Technical, Space Cooperation in October - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik)- Russian-Ethiopian projects in the field of space and the use of peaceful nuclear energy are developing according to plan, and the two... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-03T02:04+0000

2022-09-03T02:04+0000

2022-09-03T02:04+0000

africa

ethiopia

russia

nuclear energy

space

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/1b/1097847284_0:34:3071:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_071ec226538631ad3f6544824dd268eb.jpg

"Yes, all these projects [with Russia’s Rosatom, Roscosmos] are developing according to plan. An intergovernmental commission will be held in October, where we will discuss all the current projects," the ambassador said.He confirmed that military-technical cooperation will also be discussed at the October meeting.In July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to Ethiopia that Moscow and Addis Ababa had reaffirmed their commitment to implementing new plans in the field of military and technical cooperation.Russia and Ethiopia have also signed a memorandum of understanding on building up cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy, according to Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau. Ethiopia is also considering signing a cooperation agreement with Russian space agency Roscosmos.

ethiopia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ethiopia, russia, nuclear energy, space