Reagan Realized That Gorbachev Was Unique Person Who Changed USSR - Interpreter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Ronald Reagan realized that Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was a unique person who changed the USSR, Dimitry... 03.09.2022

Gorbachev died in Moscow on August 30 at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.The late leader is known for opening nuclear arms talks with former US President Ronald Reagan, attempting to reform the Soviet system and serving as the last head of the Soviet Union.Zarechnak, a son of the White emigre from Russia, interpreted for Reagan during his meetings with Gorbachev in Geneva, Reykjavik, Moscow and Washington, DC in the middle of 1980s. He recalled the very friendly and positive atmosphere of those discussions.The whole world was impressed with Gorbachev for the fact that he gave the Soviet people freedom after 70 years of communism, he added.The first meeting between Reagan and Gorbachev in Geneva lasted almost two hours.The last time Zarechnak saw Gorbachev was at the commemoration of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which occurred in the US city of Atlanta in 2003 with the participation of former US President George H. W. Bush and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.“I was interpreting for Bush, and at the end of the meeting, I asked Gorbachev’s interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko whether I could meet with Gorbachev. He said 'yes, of course,'” he added.Gorbachev knew Zarechnak very well since their first meeting in 1985 and was glad to see him once again. “We were almost friends, so he gave me a big hug, and he was happy to see me, and I was happy to see him as well,” the interpreter said.

