International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220903/oil-refinery-blast-injures-eight-people-in-canada---police-1100328725.html
Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People in Canada - Police
Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People in Canada - Police
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a crude oil refinery in the town of Come By Chance, located in Canada’s eastern... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-03T01:17+0000
2022-09-03T01:17+0000
americas
canada
oil
explosion
royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106693/95/1066939543_0:130:3455:2073_1920x0_80_0_0_01a6f640be24ddfd8dd4ed121f2d3bc2.jpg
"Clarenville RCMP advises of temporary road closures to Manitoba Drive &amp; Sobeys parking lot in Clarenville as aircraft are being brought in to transport injured individuals involved [in] the Come By Chance Refinery explosion," the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador said on social media.According to police, eight people have been taken to the hospital following the explosion. The fire that resulted from the blast has been contained.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.According to local media reports, the explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Friday.
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106693/95/1066939543_259:0:3194:2201_1920x0_80_0_0_2cc5bf4a71d756df73cdfb5d50359e03.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, oil, explosion, royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)
canada, oil, explosion, royal canadian mounted police (rcmp)

Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People in Canada - Police

01:17 GMT 03.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jeremy HainsworthCanada Oil Pipeline
Canada Oil Pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
© AP Photo / Jeremy Hainsworth
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a crude oil refinery in the town of Come By Chance, located in Canada’s eastern province of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) of Newfoundland and Labrador said.
"Clarenville RCMP advises of temporary road closures to Manitoba Drive & Sobeys parking lot in Clarenville as aircraft are being brought in to transport injured individuals involved [in] the Come By Chance Refinery explosion," the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador said on social media.
According to police, eight people have been taken to the hospital following the explosion. The fire that resulted from the blast has been contained.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
According to local media reports, the explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Friday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала