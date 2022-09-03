https://sputniknews.com/20220903/oil-refinery-blast-injures-eight-people-in-canada---police-1100328725.html

Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People in Canada - Police

Oil Refinery Blast Injures Eight People in Canada - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least eight people were injured in an explosion at a crude oil refinery in the town of Come By Chance, located in Canada's eastern...

"Clarenville RCMP advises of temporary road closures to Manitoba Drive & Sobeys parking lot in Clarenville as aircraft are being brought in to transport injured individuals involved [in] the Come By Chance Refinery explosion," the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador said on social media.According to police, eight people have been taken to the hospital following the explosion. The fire that resulted from the blast has been contained.The cause of the explosion is under investigation.According to local media reports, the explosion occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT) on Friday.

