Mississipi Police: Pilot Threatening to Crash Plane Into Local Walmart in Tupelo, Store Evacuated

13:23 GMT 03.09.2022 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 03.09.2022)
Being updated
On Saturday, Tupelo Police Department said that at approximately 05:00, they had been notified that "a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over the city".
Police have said that an aircraft has been circling a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, since early Saturday, and that the pilot is threatening to deliberately crash into the store.
Tupelo Police Department (TPD) said that they are evacuating the area to "disperse people as much as practical”.
TPD also said that “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo”.