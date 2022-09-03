https://sputniknews.com/20220903/mississippi-police-say-pilot-threatening-to-crash-plane-into-local-walmart-1100340392.html

Mississipi Police: Pilot Threatening to Crash Plane Into Local Walmart in Tupelo, Store Evacuated

Mississipi Police: Pilot Threatening to Crash Plane Into Local Walmart in Tupelo, Store Evacuated

On Saturday, Tupelo Police Department said that at approximately 05:00, they had been notified that "a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-03T13:23+0000

2022-09-03T13:23+0000

2022-09-03T13:39+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100340392.jpg?1662212390

Police have said that an aircraft has been circling a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, since early Saturday, and that the pilot is threatening to deliberately crash into the store.Tupelo Police Department (TPD) said that they are evacuating the area to "disperse people as much as practical”.TPD also said that “With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us