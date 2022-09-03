https://sputniknews.com/20220903/michel-says-shutdown-of-nord-stream-pipeline-will-not-change-eus-resolve-1100330646.html

Michel Says Shutdown of Nord Stream Pipeline Will Not Change EU's Resolve

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that the European Union will not change its resolve toward energy independence... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Gazprom said on Friday it had received a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor about a malfunction of the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream pipeline, and it was completely shut down until the issues are eliminated. Gazprom said that an oil leak was identified during maintenance work at the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GPA No. 24) of the Portovaya compressor station, carried out jointly with representatives of Siemens. Oil was found on equipment that is part of the engine. The oil leak detection report was also signed by representatives of Siemens. Gazprom sent a letter to Siemens about the identified malfunctions and the need to eliminate them.Following the shutdown of the pipeline, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer called Gazprom an unreliable supplier and accused Russia of cynicism.Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of using gas as a weapon.The Nord Stream pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40% of its capacity since mid-June and declined further to 20% in July as Western sanctions impeded the return of the pipeline's turbines after repairs abroad.

