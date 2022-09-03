International
LIVE UPDATES: Gazprom Announces Indefinite Shutdown of Nord Stream Due to Engine Malfunction
LIVE UPDATES: Gazprom Announces Indefinite Shutdown of Nord Stream Due to Engine Malfunction
Following the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine aimed at protecting the Donbass people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk
Piping systems and shut-off valves are pictured at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream Baltic Sea pipeline, in Lubmin, Germany. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Gazprom Announces Indefinite Shutdown of Nord Stream Due to Engine Malfunction

05:28 GMT 03.09.2022
International
India
Following the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine aimed at protecting the Donbass people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which kicked off on February 24, the US and multiple European countries introduced a variety of sanctions against Moscow for what they portrayed as "aggression".
Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it had received a warning from Russian technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor about a malfunction of the only remaining working engine for the Nord Stream pipeline, and it was was completely shut down until the issues were eliminated.
According to Gazprom, an oil leak was was identified during maintenance work at the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GPA No. 24) of the Portovaya compressor station, carried out jointly with representatives of Siemens. Oil was found on equipment that is part of the engine. The oil leak detection report was also signed by representatives of Siemens.

Gazprom sent a letter to Siemens about the identified malfunctions and the need to eliminate them, the Russian company said.
The announcement followed the Friday decision of the G7 to impose a price cap on Russian oil, which, according to observers, will worsen the situation on global energy markets and backfire on the countries introducing the measure.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
