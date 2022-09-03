https://sputniknews.com/20220903/huge-wildfire-scorches-tens-of-thousands-of-acres-in-kazakhstan-1100345518.html

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - A huge forest fire has burned tens of thousands of acres in northern Kazakhstan, displacing almost 2,000 people, the head of the crisis... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-03T20:20+0000

2022-09-03T20:20+0000

2022-09-03T20:20+0000

world

kazakhstan

forest fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/11/1099710594_0:100:1680:1045_1920x0_80_0_0_20e4909eceadaace5de43a4def584a63.png

The wildfire broke out in the Kostanay Province on Friday and spread quickly over a large swath of land, scorching 9,400 hectares (23,230 acres) by Saturday night, Aybol Akbarov told reporters.Four villages have been evacuated and the entire region placed on the extreme emergency level. Hundreds of firefighters and more than 50 fire engines are battling the blaze.Kzakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will go to the region on Monday to inspect the operational headquarters, his press office said. Tokayev has told the government to unlock emergency funds needed to deal with the crisis.

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kazakhstan, forest fire