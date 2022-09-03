https://sputniknews.com/20220903/flogging-the-flock-ugandan-prophet-arrested-for-beating-believers-in-church-1100334357.html

Flogging the Flock: Ugandan 'Prophet' Arrested for Beating Believers in Church

Authorities reportedly found three sticks at the pastor's house, which he allegedly used to beat worshippers. Police also suggest he was operating the church... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

africa

uganda

Self-proclaimed prophet Kintu Dennis and several other members of his church were arrested in Uganda on Friday after a video of him beating churchgoers went viral. The pastor of the Hoima Empowerment City Church was filmed while he whipped several people, saying that the beating was necessary for them to be able to attend the services. The flock can be seen watching the scene, while piano music plays on the background.Kintu claimed he was recreating a scene from the Bible showing how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in a temple.He will remain in prison until at least September 7, reports say.

