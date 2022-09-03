https://sputniknews.com/20220903/flogging-the-flock-ugandan-prophet-arrested-for-beating-believers-in-church-1100334357.html
Flogging the Flock: Ugandan 'Prophet' Arrested for Beating Believers in Church
2022-09-03T09:23+0000
Self-proclaimed prophet Kintu Dennis and several other members of his church were arrested in Uganda on Friday after a video of him beating churchgoers went viral. The pastor of the Hoima Empowerment City Church was filmed while he whipped several people, saying that the beating was necessary for them to be able to attend the services. The flock can be seen watching the scene, while piano music plays on the background.
"Pastor Kintu Denis, who recently appeared in a viral media clip beating believers with a ‘magic blessed stick’ in his church in Hoima, has been arrested and charged with 18 counts of people trafficking, assault, and promoting sectarianism,” police wrote in a tweet commenting on the incident.
Kintu claimed he was recreating a scene from the Bible showing how Jesus treated those he found selling goods in a temple.
He will remain in prison until at least September 7, reports say.