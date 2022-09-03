https://sputniknews.com/20220903/five-ukrainians-hurt-in-blast-north-of-kiev-after-arms-show-goes-wrong-1100345716.html

Five Ukrainians Hurt in Blast North of Kiev After Arms Show Goes Wrong

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A blast at a weapon show in the city center north of Kiev left five people injured, including a toddler, Ukraine’s State Bureau of... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Local media reported that an apparently armed portable grenade launcher exhibited at an interactive show in Chernihiv went off in a crowd. The investigative bureau said it was looking into the incident.Chernihiv is the capital of Chernihiv Oblast, under Ukrainian control. Viacheslav Chaus, who was appointed regional governor by President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, said the toddler’s condition was grave.

