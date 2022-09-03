International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220903/five-ukrainians-hurt-in-blast-north-of-kiev-after-arms-show-goes-wrong-1100345716.html
Five Ukrainians Hurt in Blast North of Kiev After Arms Show Goes Wrong
Five Ukrainians Hurt in Blast North of Kiev After Arms Show Goes Wrong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A blast at a weapon show in the city center north of Kiev left five people injured, including a toddler, Ukraine’s State Bureau of... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-03T20:41+0000
2022-09-03T20:41+0000
world
ukraine
chernihiv region
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093368774_0:110:1281:830_1920x0_80_0_0_504f23faa948c0a581e9c351c8523c40.jpg
Local media reported that an apparently armed portable grenade launcher exhibited at an interactive show in Chernihiv went off in a crowd. The investigative bureau said it was looking into the incident.Chernihiv is the capital of Chernihiv Oblast, under Ukrainian control. Viacheslav Chaus, who was appointed regional governor by President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, said the toddler’s condition was grave.
chernihiv region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093368774_0:0:1137:853_1920x0_80_0_0_fd3e4d51acb35dff67bf346683bf6223.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, chernihiv region
ukraine, chernihiv region

Five Ukrainians Hurt in Blast North of Kiev After Arms Show Goes Wrong

20:41 GMT 03.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nomad0212 / ChernihivChernihiv
Chernihiv - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Nomad0212 / Chernihiv
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A blast at a weapon show in the city center north of Kiev left five people injured, including a toddler, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations said on Saturday.
Local media reported that an apparently armed portable grenade launcher exhibited at an interactive show in Chernihiv went off in a crowd. The investigative bureau said it was looking into the incident.
"SBI is investigating a case in which children were injured at a weapon show in Chernihiv. Five people were injured in the incident, including four children aged from 2 to 12 years," the agency said.
Chernihiv is the capital of Chernihiv Oblast, under Ukrainian control. Viacheslav Chaus, who was appointed regional governor by President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, said the toddler’s condition was grave.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала