Farewell Ceremony for Ex-USSR President Gorbachev Held in Moscow
Gorbachev led the country in 1985-1991, first as Secretary General of the Communist Party, and after 1990 - as the first and only president of the Soviet... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International
Farewell Ceremony for Ex-USSR President Gorbachev Held in Moscow
08:03 GMT 03.09.2022 (Updated: 08:04 GMT 03.09.2022)
Gorbachev led the country in 1985-1991, first as Secretary General of the Communist Party, and after 1990 - as the first and only president of the Soviet Union.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where a farewell ceremony is being held for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last head of the USSR. It is being held at the House of the Unions; the authorities have granted an honor guard for the event.
The retired politician passed away on August 30, succumbing to a longtime illness at the age of 91.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!