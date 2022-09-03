https://sputniknews.com/20220903/farewell-ceremony-for-ex-ussr-president-gorbachev-held-in-moscow-1100333179.html

Farewell Ceremony for Ex-USSR President Gorbachev Held in Moscow

Gorbachev led the country in 1985-1991, first as Secretary General of the Communist Party, and after 1990 - as the first and only president of the Soviet...

russia

mikhail gorbachev

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where a farewell ceremony is being held for Mikhail Gorbachev, the last head of the USSR. It is being held at the House of the Unions; the authorities have granted an honor guard for the event.The retired politician passed away on August 30, succumbing to a longtime illness at the age of 91.Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!

russia

