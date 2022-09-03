https://sputniknews.com/20220903/eu-to-invite-next-british-pm-to-prague-summit-amid-plans-to-create-new-security-platform-1100339039.html

EU to Invite Next British PM to Prague Summit Amid Plans to Create New Security Platform

The October summit, which will supposedly take place after the upcoming Tory Party Conference, will be dedicated to the creation of a new security body - the... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

European Council President Charles Michel has announced that EU politicians plan to meet with the next UK prime minister this fall in order to discuss relations between London and Brussels.According to Michel, there is no doubt that the new head of the UK government should be invited to the EU summit in Prague scheduled for October 6. One of the key talking points at the summit will be plans for a new security bloc.French President Emmanuel Macron recently pitched the idea of a security platform for Europe - the European Political Community - which is planned to include EU countries, as well as other candidates, and possibly Britain as an ex-member of the bloc.Two Tory politicians are currently contending to replace Boris Johnson as UK PM - Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. The results are expected to be announced on September 5, with polls indicating that Truss is leading her rival for No. 10. According to Politico, Truss’ support currently sits around 59%, while 32% of votes are projected for Sunak and 10% remain undecided.

