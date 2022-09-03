https://sputniknews.com/20220903/ethiopia-ready-to-boost-coffee-exports-to-russia---ambassador-1100330299.html

Ethiopia Ready to Boost Coffee Exports to Russia - Ambassador

Ethiopia Ready to Boost Coffee Exports to Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ethiopia is ready to increase coffee exports to Russia amid expectations of rising prices due to crop failures in Asia and Latin America... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

"If there is a request from Russia, we will be able to increase the [coffee export] volumes, no problem," the ambassador said.He added that similar situations had been observed in the past, where certain countries produced less coffee than expected due to crop failures and prices went up.Experts from the FoodNet working group of the National Technological Initiative (NTI) told Sputnik that problems with the coffee harvest in Latin America and Asia have already affected its value in world markets and will soon affect the price in Russia, with the expected growth estimated at 30%.

