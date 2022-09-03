https://sputniknews.com/20220903/death-toll-from-zambia-measles-outbreak-soars-to-23-1100335060.html

Death Toll from Zambia Measles Outbreak Soars to 23

On Friday, Zambian health officials said that measles infections, which were initially registered in northwestern Zambia earlier this year, has already spread... 03.09.2022, Sputnik International

Zambian Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has stated that the ongoing measles outbreak in the country claimed the lives of at least 23 people last month.Seven more deaths were reported in the Southern African nation’s northwestern province and Kafue, a district outside the capital Lusaka.She added that the government has deployed rapid response teams in affected areas to offer vaccination and guidance on prevention measures.​​​​​​​ According to Masebo, a total of 475 measles cases have been reported in the country thus far.One of the most contagious of all infectious diseases, the measles is a viral respiratory illness, which is characterized by a prodrome of fever as well as runny nose, cough, conjunctivitis and a red rash all over the body.

