Farewell Ceremony for Ex-USSR President Gorbachev Held in Moscow
Death Toll from Zambia Measles Outbreak Soars to 23
Death Toll from Zambia Measles Outbreak Soars to 23
Zambian Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has stated that the ongoing measles outbreak in the country claimed the lives of at least 23 people last month.Seven more deaths were reported in the Southern African nation’s northwestern province and Kafue, a district outside the capital Lusaka.She added that the government has deployed rapid response teams in affected areas to offer vaccination and guidance on prevention measures.​​​​​​​ According to Masebo, a total of 475 measles cases have been reported in the country thus far.One of the most contagious of all infectious diseases, the measles is a viral respiratory illness, which is characterized by a prodrome of fever as well as runny nose, cough, conjunctivitis and a red rash all over the body.
Death Toll from Zambia Measles Outbreak Soars to 23

08:56 GMT 03.09.2022
People shop at an open air market on Patrice Lumumba road in Lusaka. File photo
Oleg Burunov
On Friday, Zambian health officials said that measles infections, which were initially registered in northwestern Zambia earlier this year, has already spread to other parts of the country.
Zambian Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has stated that the ongoing measles outbreak in the country claimed the lives of at least 23 people last month.

She told reporters on Friday that in August, “there were 73 cases and 13 deaths in the Pemba district, along with 57 cases and three fatalities in the town of Sinazongwe.”

Seven more deaths were reported in the Southern African nation’s northwestern province and Kafue, a district outside the capital Lusaka.
COVID-19 Has Not Spared Africa: Study Finds Massive Under-Reporting in Zambia
1 March 2021, 14:32 GMT
1 March 2021, 14:32 GMT

Masebo pointed out that none of the patients had been vaccinated against the measles, a disease which she said “remains a threat” in Zambia.

She added that the government has deployed rapid response teams in affected areas to offer vaccination and guidance on prevention measures.​​​​​​​ According to Masebo, a total of 475 measles cases have been reported in the country thus far.
One of the most contagious of all infectious diseases, the measles is a viral respiratory illness, which is characterized by a prodrome of fever as well as runny nose, cough, conjunctivitis and a red rash all over the body.
