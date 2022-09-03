https://sputniknews.com/20220903/bidens-speech-missed-the-real-threat-to-democracy-1100328100.html

Biden’s Speech Missed The Real Threat to Democracy

Biden’s Speech Missed The Real Threat to Democracy

Chile Votes On A New Constitution, Jon Stewart Presents Award To Member of Azov Battalion

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Dan Lazare to discuss the International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the propaganda campaign being waged by the mainstream media to paint Russia as putting the plant in danger despite ample evidence to the contrary, how the Ukraine proxy war has caused the US to overextend itself as it has attempted to tighten its grip on its European allies, and how the G7’s proposed plan to introduce a price cap on oil is likely to exacerbate an already dire energy crisis in Europe and allow inflation to wreak havoc on the world economy.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Patricio Zamorano, Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss the upcoming constitutional referendum in Chile and how the proposed constitution could eliminate the neoliberal structure imposed by the current constitution originally imposed under Augusto Pinochet, what neoliberalism has done to Chile and its poor and working people, how the election of progressive-leaning President Gabriel Boric has changed the political terrain of Chile, and what the new constitution would mean for Chilean society and neoliberalism broadly as Latin America experiences a rejection of neoliberalism..In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the US’ continued use of Brittney Griner as a political pawn as discussions between the US and Russia about a prisoner swap continue, sports commentator Stephen A Smith’s comments about the New York Knicks’ failure to trade for NBA all-star guard Donovan Mitchell and what this reveals about Knicks owner James Dolan and capitalist ownership of sports teams, how the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi has impacted high school and collegiate football programs, and the awarding of a “Heart of the Team” award to a member of the Azov Battalion* at the Warrior Games held at Disney World.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss Joe Biden’s speech casting “MAGA Republicans” as a threat to democracy and how the Democrats are a large part of the real threat to democracy, how Trump Derangement Syndrome has obfuscated just how similar he is to other presidents and the brutality of the system he upholds, western media’s whitewashing of the legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev and how the US helped him dismantle the Soviet Union, and the bipartisan unity on providing more money for death and destruction while refusing to provide crumbs for poor and working peopleWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

