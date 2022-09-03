https://sputniknews.com/20220903/biden-sets-the-stage-in-philadelphia-foreshadowing-a-donald-trump-arrest-1100327457.html
Biden Sets the Stage in Philadelphia, Foreshadowing a Donald Trump Arrest
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the Biden administration planning on sending a weapons package to Taiwan, and Nord Stream One shutting down for maintenance.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Suffers Massive Losses, Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, and Another Round of Billions in Aid Package for UkraineCarter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Biden's Speech in Philadelphia, The Founding Fathers, and CensorshipIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about the Ukrainian military upset with President Zelensky, details of the Zaporozhye attacks, and Ukraine admitting to attacking the nuclear plant. Scott talked about the Russian intelligence on the Zaporozhye plant attacks and the British involvement in training the Ukrainian forces to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. Scott spoke about the CIA operations in Ukraine and how the UN will react to evidence of Ukraine's strikes on the nuclear plant.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about freedom of speech, the Biden administration's work on misinformation with Twitter, and antitrust violations. Carter commented on Joe Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the horrible optics of Biden's speech. Carter examined Biden's accusations of Trump supporters and his walk back the following day.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Suffers Massive Losses, Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, and Another Round of Billions in Aid Package for Ukraine
Carter Laren– Co-host of Unsafe Spaces | Biden's Speech in Philadelphia, The Founding Fathers, and Censorship
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scott Ritter about the Ukrainian military upset with President Zelensky, details of the Zaporozhye attacks, and Ukraine admitting to attacking the nuclear plant. Scott talked about the Russian intelligence on the Zaporozhye plant attacks and the British involvement in training the Ukrainian forces to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. Scott spoke about the CIA operations in Ukraine and how the UN will react to evidence of Ukraine's strikes on the nuclear plant.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Carter Laren about freedom of speech, the Biden administration's work on misinformation with Twitter, and antitrust violations. Carter commented on Joe Biden's speech in Philadelphia and the horrible optics of Biden's speech. Carter examined Biden's accusations of Trump supporters and his walk back the following day.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik