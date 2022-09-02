https://sputniknews.com/20220902/woman-in-indias-noida-city-dies-after-ivf-treatment-from-fake-doctor-1100313652.html
Woman in India’s Noida City Dies After IVF Treatment From Fake Doctor
In 2019, another man was arrested in India’s Uttar Pradesh region for running a clinic using fake medical degrees for ten years. According to the information shared by state police, the fake doctor had performed more than 7,000 surgeries.
Police have identified the accused as Priya Ranjan Thakur. While talking to the media, Deputy Police Commissioner Rajesh S. said that the unnamed woman visited the IVF Creation World Centre run by Thakur on August 19.
She had been visiting the centre for two months for IVF treatment, a technology-assisted method for pregnancy
, he said.
"She fell ill during the IVF treatment and had to be admitted to another hospital where she died on 26 August. Thakur, the owner of the IVF centre, was arrested in connection with the death," DCP Rajesh said.
He further informed the media that the patient was shifted to another hospital after her condition worsened due to a lack of emergency support in the center, prompting her to slip into a coma.
After the complaint filed by the husband of the deceased, police initiated a probe and found that Thakur’s medical certificates were fake
.
"His MBBS degree of 2005 mentioned Bhupendra Narayan University in Madhepura district in Bihar but during verification the degree was found to be fake," the DCP said.
The accused has been booked for endangering human life by negligent acts, causing death due to negligence, cheating, and forgery.