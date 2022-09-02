International
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Election Comes to End
Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Election Comes to End
The winner, who will become the new head of the UK's Conservative Party and therefore the country’s prime minister, was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.The voting ended as scheduled at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday, despite the fact that its start was postponed, due to a potential cyber threat. The UK Government Communications Headquarters warned that hackers could change ballots.After consulting with the National Cyber Security Center, the party decided to increase security measures regarding the voting process, which led to a delay in the distribution of ballots to voters. Under the new regulation, the voting in two ways, by mail and online, remained, but the unique code of each party member would be deactivated after voting. As a result, the party abandoned its original plan to allow its members to change their vote.On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the prime minister election race.
Voting in Final Round of UK Prime Minister Election Comes to End

18:52 GMT 02.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SUSANNAH IRELANDRishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequerm (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the final two contenders to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, stand together on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022.
Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequerm (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the final two contenders to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, stand together on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / SUSANNAH IRELAND
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The voting in the last round of the United Kingdom’s prime minister election race closed on Friday evening and the results will be announced on Monday.
The winner, who will become the new head of the UK's Conservative Party and therefore the country’s prime minister, was chosen by all members of the party, which is around 200,000 people.
The voting ended as scheduled at 17:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday, despite the fact that its start was postponed, due to a potential cyber threat. The UK Government Communications Headquarters warned that hackers could change ballots.
After consulting with the National Cyber Security Center, the party decided to increase security measures regarding the voting process, which led to a delay in the distribution of ballots to voters.
Under the new regulation, the voting in two ways, by mail and online, remained, but the unique code of each party member would be deactivated after voting. As a result, the party abandoned its original plan to allow its members to change their vote.
On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK Prime Minister in 2019, announced that he was stepping down both as the prime minister and head of the UK's Conservative Party. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are the two final candidates in the prime minister election race.
