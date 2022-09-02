International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/us-to-expedite-arms-sales-to-allies-partners-with-aim-of-outcompeting-china---reports-1100327014.html
US to Expedite Arms Sales to Allies, Partners With Aim of Outcompeting China - Reports
US to Expedite Arms Sales to Allies, Partners With Aim of Outcompeting China - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will speed up its arms sales to allies and partners by removing several bureaucratic road bumps that could cause... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T22:52+0000
2022-09-02T22:52+0000
americas
arms sales
us
us department of defense (dod)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_b16893cd00e42675cdb36e209706e95f.jpg
The report said on Friday that the Defense Department launched an initiative to streamline US arms sales to foreign countries, especially to allies and partners that have provided military equipment to Ukraine.The United States promised European allies who have provided military equipment to Ukraine that it would be able to replenish their stocks, but the US defense industry is facing a backlog, the report said.The United States could speed up arms sales by having US defense officials help countries draft initial requests for military equipment that would help avoid delays caused by requests that trigger security concerns, the report said.The Defense Department only approves contracts once a year for certain military equipment, which means countries that fail to submit their orders by the Defense Department's deadline must wait until the following year, the report added.However, the State Department is currently consulting with the Defense Department on this matter in light of the mission to speed up arms sales to allies, according to the report.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/us-approves-possible-sale-of-over-1bln-in-military-equipment-to-taiwan---pentagon-1100325888.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/09/1097140223_215:0:2864:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_aed9c8c1751af5c4aaf858c44bfa173b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
arms sales, us, us department of defense (dod)
arms sales, us, us department of defense (dod)

US to Expedite Arms Sales to Allies, Partners With Aim of Outcompeting China - Reports

22:52 GMT 02.09.2022
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoIn this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will speed up its arms sales to allies and partners by removing several bureaucratic road bumps that could cause delays in order to better compete with countries such as China, the Wall Street Journal reported citing US defense officials.
The report said on Friday that the Defense Department launched an initiative to streamline US arms sales to foreign countries, especially to allies and partners that have provided military equipment to Ukraine.
The United States promised European allies who have provided military equipment to Ukraine that it would be able to replenish their stocks, but the US defense industry is facing a backlog, the report said.
The United States could speed up arms sales by having US defense officials help countries draft initial requests for military equipment that would help avoid delays caused by requests that trigger security concerns, the report said.
Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
Americas
US Approves Possible Sale of Over $1Bln in Military Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon
21:50 GMT
The Defense Department only approves contracts once a year for certain military equipment, which means countries that fail to submit their orders by the Defense Department's deadline must wait until the following year, the report added.
However, the State Department is currently consulting with the Defense Department on this matter in light of the mission to speed up arms sales to allies, according to the report.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала