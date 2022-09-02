https://sputniknews.com/20220902/us-state-dept-irans-response-to-us-proposals-on-jcpoa-is-not-constructive-1100292244.html

US State Dept: Iran's Response to US Proposals on JCPOA is 'Not Constructive'

US State Dept: Iran's Response to US Proposals on JCPOA is 'Not Constructive'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington has received Tehran's response to US proposals on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T03:53+0000

2022-09-02T03:53+0000

2022-09-02T03:52+0000

world

iran

us

joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

state department

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099661222_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_851a56dba6b3183b31932ece0f482df1.jpg

"We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU," the spokesperson said.The official's remarks follow an earlier statement attributed to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, who relayed to Reuters that Tehran's response was "constructive." Similar sentiments had also made by EU officials.The exchange marks the latest in a series of back and forth contacts between US and Iranian negotiators working to find common ground on potentially resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal. Earlier in August, EU officials issued a "final text" to both the US and Iran for terms on limiting Tehran's nuclear advances while also providing sanctions relief.The US exited the JCPOA during the Trump administration, when then President Donald Trump parted ways with the Obama-era agreement and accused Iran of breaking stipulations outlined in the deal. Trump followed up the move by launching a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. In turn, Iran has increased its levels uranium enrichment.

https://sputniknews.com/20220824/iran-receives-us-response-on-draft-deal-to-restore-jcpoa--1099951487.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), state department