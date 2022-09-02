https://sputniknews.com/20220902/us-initiated-conflict-in-ukraine-and-now-watching-energy-crisis-unfold-in-eu-says-beijing-1100315662.html
US Initiated Conflict in Ukraine and Now Watching Energy Crisis Unfold in EU, Says Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States initiated the Ukrainian crisis, and now is watching the energy market collapse in Europe, receiving benefits and super-profits, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.
"The US, being the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, has become the biggest winner, they oversee the fire from the opposite bank and take advantage, this deserves the world community to think and be vigilant," Zhao said.
Zhao noted that the difference in gas prices in the European and US markets has reached record levels, the gap in prices is already more than 10-fold. He added that, according to the Business Insider news portal, US companies could make more than $100 million in windfall profits from each ship that supplies LNG to Europe.
"Clearly, while US arms and food dealers have taken advantage of the Ukrainian crisis to cash in on it, US energy sellers have not been left behind either," Zhao said.
The Ukrainian crisis lasts more than six months, and it once again proves that unilateral sanctions by the US and the West cannot solve the problem, but, on the contrary, exacerbate it, Zhao added.