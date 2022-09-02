International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/us-initiated-conflict-in-ukraine-and-now-watching-energy-crisis-unfold-in-eu-says-beijing-1100315662.html
US Initiated Conflict in Ukraine and Now Watching Energy Crisis Unfold in EU, Says Beijing
US Initiated Conflict in Ukraine and Now Watching Energy Crisis Unfold in EU, Says Beijing
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States initiated the Ukrainian crisis, and now is watching the energy market collapse in Europe, receiving benefits and... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T14:34+0000
2022-09-02T14:34+0000
world
beijing
eu
ukraine
crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:581:2000:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_e16569622d8d72d64ddd450948113831.jpg
"The US, being the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, has become the biggest winner, they oversee the fire from the opposite bank and take advantage, this deserves the world community to think and be vigilant," Zhao said.Zhao noted that the difference in gas prices in the European and US markets has reached record levels, the gap in prices is already more than 10-fold. He added that, according to the Business Insider news portal, US companies could make more than $100 million in windfall profits from each ship that supplies LNG to Europe."Clearly, while US arms and food dealers have taken advantage of the Ukrainian crisis to cash in on it, US energy sellers have not been left behind either," Zhao said.The Ukrainian crisis lasts more than six months, and it once again proves that unilateral sanctions by the US and the West cannot solve the problem, but, on the contrary, exacerbate it, Zhao added.
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:394:2000:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5884991083ccfa945aedb7e81ad532.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing, eu, ukraine, crisis
beijing, eu, ukraine, crisis

US Initiated Conflict in Ukraine and Now Watching Energy Crisis Unfold in EU, Says Beijing

14:34 GMT 02.09.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov / Go to the photo bankRussia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Sakhalin
Russia's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on Sakhalin - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States initiated the Ukrainian crisis, and now is watching the energy market collapse in Europe, receiving benefits and super-profits, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.
"The US, being the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, has become the biggest winner, they oversee the fire from the opposite bank and take advantage, this deserves the world community to think and be vigilant," Zhao said.
Zhao noted that the difference in gas prices in the European and US markets has reached record levels, the gap in prices is already more than 10-fold. He added that, according to the Business Insider news portal, US companies could make more than $100 million in windfall profits from each ship that supplies LNG to Europe.
"Clearly, while US arms and food dealers have taken advantage of the Ukrainian crisis to cash in on it, US energy sellers have not been left behind either," Zhao said.
The Ukrainian crisis lasts more than six months, and it once again proves that unilateral sanctions by the US and the West cannot solve the problem, but, on the contrary, exacerbate it, Zhao added.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала