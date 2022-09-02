https://sputniknews.com/20220902/us-initiated-conflict-in-ukraine-and-now-watching-energy-crisis-unfold-in-eu-says-beijing-1100315662.html

US Initiated Conflict in Ukraine and Now Watching Energy Crisis Unfold in EU, Says Beijing

US Initiated Conflict in Ukraine and Now Watching Energy Crisis Unfold in EU, Says Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States initiated the Ukrainian crisis, and now is watching the energy market collapse in Europe, receiving benefits and... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T14:34+0000

2022-09-02T14:34+0000

2022-09-02T14:34+0000

world

beijing

eu

ukraine

crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19083/86/190838695_0:581:2000:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_e16569622d8d72d64ddd450948113831.jpg

"The US, being the initiator of the Ukrainian crisis, has become the biggest winner, they oversee the fire from the opposite bank and take advantage, this deserves the world community to think and be vigilant," Zhao said.Zhao noted that the difference in gas prices in the European and US markets has reached record levels, the gap in prices is already more than 10-fold. He added that, according to the Business Insider news portal, US companies could make more than $100 million in windfall profits from each ship that supplies LNG to Europe."Clearly, while US arms and food dealers have taken advantage of the Ukrainian crisis to cash in on it, US energy sellers have not been left behind either," Zhao said.The Ukrainian crisis lasts more than six months, and it once again proves that unilateral sanctions by the US and the West cannot solve the problem, but, on the contrary, exacerbate it, Zhao added.

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

beijing, eu, ukraine, crisis