US Approves Possible Sale of Over $1Bln in Military Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon
US Approves Possible Sale of Over $1Bln in Military Equipment to Taiwan - Pentagon
02.09.2022
The US State Department approved an estimated $355 million sale of Harpoon Block II Missiles and related equipment to Taiwan in order to modernize the island's defense capabilities and serve US security interests, DSCA said on Friday.The State Department also made a determination approving the sale of Block II Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment at an estimated cost of $85.6 million, according to DCSA. The possible sale of $665.4 million in Surveillance Radar Program support and equipment was also approved, DCSA added.The proposed sales will not alter the basic military balance in the region, DCSA also said. The proposed sales come amid increased tension between Washington and Beijing over a contentious trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Harpoons are anti-ship homing missiles produced by Boeing with littoral-water capabilities. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) requested to buy 60 of the missiles and related equipment.Sidewinders are air-to-air missiles developed by Raytheon with the ability to lock on to targets after launch. TECRO requested to buy 100 of the missiles along with related equipment.TECRO also requested to purchase Contractor Logistics Support for their Surveillance Radar Program, which would improve the island's situational awareness and threat warning capabilities, according to DCSA. Raytheon would be the principal contractor of the sale.The Chinese Embassy in Washington in response to reports of the proposed sales earlier this week called on the Biden administration to immediately cease weapons sales to Taiwan. Arms sales could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and risk violating China's sovereignty and security interests, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said.
21:50 GMT 02.09.2022
Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is approving the sale of approximately $1.1 billion in military equipment including Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles to Taiwan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DCSA) said in a series of statements.
The US State Department approved an estimated $355 million sale of Harpoon Block II Missiles and related equipment to Taiwan in order to modernize the island’s defense capabilities and serve US security interests, DSCA said on Friday.
The State Department also made a determination approving the sale of Block II Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment at an estimated cost of $85.6 million, according to DCSA. The possible sale of $665.4 million in Surveillance Radar Program support and equipment was also approved, DCSA added.
The proposed sales will not alter the basic military balance in the region, DCSA also said. The proposed sales come amid increased tension between Washington and Beijing over a contentious trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Harpoons are anti-ship homing missiles produced by Boeing with littoral-water capabilities. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) requested to buy 60 of the missiles and related equipment.
Sidewinders are air-to-air missiles developed by Raytheon with the ability to lock on to targets after launch. TECRO requested to buy 100 of the missiles along with related equipment.
TECRO also requested to purchase Contractor Logistics Support for their Surveillance Radar Program, which would improve the island’s situational awareness and threat warning capabilities, according to DCSA. Raytheon would be the principal contractor of the sale.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington in response to reports of the proposed sales earlier this week called on the Biden administration to immediately cease weapons sales to Taiwan. Arms sales could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait and risk violating China’s sovereignty and security interests, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said.
