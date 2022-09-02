https://sputniknews.com/20220902/un-named-british-cabinet-minister-and-no-10-aide-accused-of-sexual-assault-1100302093.html

Un-Named British Cabinet Minister and No 10 Aide Accused of Sexual Assault

Two women have accused an unidentified cabinet minister and a Downing Street staffer of sexual assault, British media have reported.Sky News has broadcasted the women's allegations targeting senior politicians and officials after a string of high-profile scandals involving MPs from the three biggest parties.However, the channel declined to name either the accusers or those accused, one of whom is claimed to be a serving member of cabinet, in order "to protect the victims."A former member of parliamentary staff for the ruling Conservative Party said she was "sexually assaulted by someone who's now a cabinet minister.""I was in my early 20s and didn't really know how to deal with it," she said. "I was super drunk. He's feeding me more wine and I'm already quite obviously tanked."The woman was encouraged by the MP she worked for and other colleagues, who encouraged her to go to the police. After talking to officers, she eventually decided not to press the accusation or raise it with Tory party chiefs."I was too scared to kickstart that process and risk it spiraling out of control," The woman said, lamenting that there is "nothing that I can do without putting my career in jeopardy" and "ruining my life."Seat of GovernmentAnother woman told Sky that she was ignored by senior Downing Street officials when she raised concerns about the promotion of a male staffer who she alleged had groped her in the past."I just felt the responsibility to do it again, partly because the office he's going to be working in is full of women. And I just thought he'd do it again."The woman said the accused man's superior dismissed her claims because he was "good looking and had women throwing themselves at him." Another anonymous source told Sky they had heard the same comments made.Code of ConductThe government and the Conservative Party both insisted they had rigorous vetting procedures and standards.A Downing Street spokesperson said the government takes misconduct claims "extremely seriously" and that there were "robust procedures in place to raise concerns." "All ministerial appointments also follow established processes," they added.But those safeguards were called into question after former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was forced to resign after publicly groping a fellow male Tory MP at a swanky private members club in central London. Similar accusations had already been made by others against Pincher to the party before his appointment in January. The scandal provided the pretext for Prime Minister Boris John's opponents in government to stage a mass wave of resignations that forced him to announce his resignation in July.

