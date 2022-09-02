International
BREAKING: G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
Tory Leadership Race 2022
The Tory leadership race started after scandal-ridden PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July. After several rounds of votes, two candidates are now vying for the top spot: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak. A new party leader will be announced on September 5.
UK's Rural Voters Feel Ignored by Both Truss, Sunak, Business Association Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak failed to reach out to the voters in UK's rural areas, taking their votes for granted and presenting no plans... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
"I do not think either candidate really understands what is happening in the countryside, and what the real issues are," the head of the CLA, which represents about 30,000 UK's landowners and rural businesses, said, as quoted by The Guardian, adding that although both Truss and Sunak had said "nice things" about farms, there was no understanding of rural problems.Tufnell also warned that such an attitude toward the countryside voters may cost the Conservatives at the next general election, with the Labour gaining ground in some rural areas. According to the polls, conducted by the CLA before Boris Johnson's resignation, there was a major 7,5% swing from the Tories to the Labour party nationwide."[The Conservatives] have taken countryside voters for granted. They have shown a lack of interest," Tufnell said.Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is running until early September. During the last round, all members of the party — around 200,000 people — will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.
11:54 GMT 02.09.2022
Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer (L) and Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the final two contenders to become the country's next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, wave on stage during the final Conservative Party Hustings event at Wembley Arena, in London, on August 31, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / SUSANNAH IRELAND
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak failed to reach out to the voters in UK's rural areas, taking their votes for granted and presenting no plans on how to improve countryside economy, Mark Tufnell, the president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), said.
"I do not think either candidate really understands what is happening in the countryside, and what the real issues are," the head of the CLA, which represents about 30,000 UK's landowners and rural businesses, said, as quoted by The Guardian, adding that although both Truss and Sunak had said "nice things" about farms, there was no understanding of rural problems.
Tufnell also warned that such an attitude toward the countryside voters may cost the Conservatives at the next general election, with the Labour gaining ground in some rural areas. According to the polls, conducted by the CLA before Boris Johnson's resignation, there was a major 7,5% swing from the Tories to the Labour party nationwide.
“[The Conservatives] have taken countryside voters for granted. They have shown a lack of interest,” Tufnell said.
Contender to become the country's next Prime minister and leader of the Conservative party British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivers a speech during a campaign event in Leeds, on July 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Tory Leadership Race 2022
No 10 Hopeful Liz Truss Rules Out Energy Rationing in Winter, Promises No New Taxes
Yesterday, 08:25 GMT
Truss and Sunak are the two final candidates in the premiership election race, which came after outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7.
The last round of voting in the Tories' leader race is running until early September. During the last round, all members of the party — around 200,000 people — will choose the winner from the two finalists. The voting will take place by mail. Johnson's successor will be announced on September 5.
