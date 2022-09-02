International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/uk-to-enter-recession-before-end-of-year-british-chamber-of-commerce-says-1100297062.html
UK to Enter Recession Before End of Year, British Chamber of Commerce Says
UK to Enter Recession Before End of Year, British Chamber of Commerce Says
Rising inflation and the energy crisis will remain at the top of the agenda for the country's new Prime Minister, whose name will be announced on September 5. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T08:48+0000
2022-09-02T08:49+0000
uk
recession
british chamber of commerce (bcc)
economy
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/82/1078518235_0:86:1600:986_1920x0_80_0_0_4291f43c724283f0d81333c4b6551985.jpg
The United Kingdom will enter a recession before the end of this year, the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) said in its latest forecast, adding that growth is also expected to be weak into 2023 and 2024. The BCC expects the UK economy to record three consecutive quarters of contraction - which falls under the definition of a recession, in 2022, according to their forecast. It also puts unemployment at 3.8% this year and at 4.1% in 2023 and 2024. Inflation may peak at 14% by the end of this year, the BCC says, falling to 5% before the end of 2023. The BCC echoes the Bank of England's 2% target for inflation in the fourth quarter of 2024. Unlike the Bank of England, the BCC, however, expects the economy to grow next year, albeit at a very low level of 0.2%. In 2023, it says, a slight increase to 1% should be expected. According to Alex Veitch, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, "tackling these pressures must be at the top of the new prime minister's inbox when they take up their position next week."The forecast comes at a time when the Tory leadership race in Britain is nearing its end, with either current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson at the post of Prime Minister on September 5.
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/is-liz-truss-a-warmonger-or-is-her-saber-rattling--bold-cut-tax-approach-way-to-win-tory-race-1100281873.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/82/1078518235_86:0:1514:1071_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ad942f13324b43bbe3a3b555b27b53.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, recession, british chamber of commerce (bcc), economy
uk, recession, british chamber of commerce (bcc), economy

UK to Enter Recession Before End of Year, British Chamber of Commerce Says

08:48 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 08:49 GMT 02.09.2022)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Txllxt TxllxT/Wikimedia Commons / London Stock Exchange Tower and the Bank of England to the left
London Stock Exchange Tower and the Bank of England to the left - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Txllxt TxllxT/Wikimedia Commons /
Subscribe
International
India
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Rising inflation and the energy crisis will remain at the top of the agenda for the country's new Prime Minister, whose name will be announced on September 5.
The United Kingdom will enter a recession before the end of this year, the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) said in its latest forecast, adding that growth is also expected to be weak into 2023 and 2024.
The BCC expects the UK economy to record three consecutive quarters of contraction - which falls under the definition of a recession, in 2022, according to their forecast. It also puts unemployment at 3.8% this year and at 4.1% in 2023 and 2024.
Inflation may peak at 14% by the end of this year, the BCC says, falling to 5% before the end of 2023. The BCC echoes the Bank of England's 2% target for inflation in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Unlike the Bank of England, the BCC, however, expects the economy to grow next year, albeit at a very low level of 0.2%. In 2023, it says, a slight increase to 1% should be expected.
Liz Truss, Britain's Foreign Secretary leaves a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Opinion & Analysis
Is Liz Truss a Warmonger or is Her Saber-Rattling & Bold Cut-Tax Approach Way to Win Tory Race?
Yesterday, 17:16 GMT
According to Alex Veitch, director of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, "tackling these pressures must be at the top of the new prime minister's inbox when they take up their position next week."
The forecast comes at a time when the Tory leadership race in Britain is nearing its end, with either current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson at the post of Prime Minister on September 5.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала