There Are No Russian Heavy Weapons Near Zaporozhye NPP, Shoigu Says

The nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye, one of the biggest operating in Europe, has been suffering shelling from the Ukrainian forces over the past few weeks... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that no Russian heavy weapons were deployed in the area around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, dismissing Ukrainian authorities' claims that their strikes at the NPP target such weaponry.The minister expressed hope that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, which recently arrived at the plant, will confirm his statements regarding the weapons present at the NPP.Shoigu strongly condemned the shelling of the NPP by Kiev's forces, noting that such attacks create a real threat of nuclear disaster in Europe. He stated that Ukraine's actions are akin to nuclear terrorism. The minister said that since July 18, Ukrainian forces have shelled the plant 29 times with 120 shells and sent 16 drones to attack the NPP.

