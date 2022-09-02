International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/strange-object-spotted-near-iss-during-russian-cosmonauts-spacewalk-1100326064.html
Strange Object Spotted Near ISS During Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk
Strange Object Spotted Near ISS During Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ground team specialists assisting Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev during their work in outer space spotted a strange... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T22:15+0000
2022-09-02T22:15+0000
science & tech
international space station (iss)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"We are observing some kind of object through the camera above the far end of the solar array. We would like to ask you to see what it is," a ground specialist told Artemyev.The cosmonaut did not understand what object the specialist was talking about. Then the specialist of the Mission Control Center added that it was a "free-flying object" and not something located directly on the solar panel. After Artemyev was unable to locate it, the specialist suggested that he continue working according to the plan."All right, Oleg, let's not waste time," the specialist said.Artemyev and Matveev began their six-hour spacewalk earlier on Friday to continue preparing the ERA manipulator, installed on the Nauka module, for operation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international space station (iss)
international space station (iss)

Strange Object Spotted Near ISS During Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk

22:15 GMT 02.09.2022
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ground team specialists assisting Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev during their work in outer space spotted a strange object near the solar panel of the International Space Station's service module on Friday.
"We are observing some kind of object through the camera above the far end of the solar array. We would like to ask you to see what it is," a ground specialist told Artemyev.
The cosmonaut did not understand what object the specialist was talking about. Then the specialist of the Mission Control Center added that it was a "free-flying object" and not something located directly on the solar panel. After Artemyev was unable to locate it, the specialist suggested that he continue working according to the plan.
"All right, Oleg, let's not waste time," the specialist said.
Artemyev and Matveev began their six-hour spacewalk earlier on Friday to continue preparing the ERA manipulator, installed on the Nauka module, for operation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала