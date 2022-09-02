International
BREAKING: G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1100310382.html
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin has been holding regular meetings with his Security Council since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
russia
vladimir putin
security council
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100312071_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cadba6dd9fbbb509bc4ff586736b8b.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia where President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a videolink on Friday, September 2. This comes amid Russia's special military opeation in Ukraine and the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency's delegation to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The situation around the ZNPP remains tense as Kiev's forces continue shelling areas adjacent to the facility, creating a risk of a nuclear disaster for the entire Europe. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100312071_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a6567182db15ce363fefac935044c7c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin, security council, ukraine, russia, видео
vladimir putin, security council, ukraine, russia, видео

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

12:41 GMT 02.09.2022
© Ruptly
Subscribe
International
India
Putin has been holding regular meetings with his Security Council since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia where President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a videolink on Friday, September 2.
This comes amid Russia's special military opeation in Ukraine and the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency's delegation to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
The situation around the ZNPP remains tense as Kiev's forces continue shelling areas adjacent to the facility, creating a risk of a nuclear disaster for the entire Europe.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала