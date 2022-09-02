https://sputniknews.com/20220902/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1100310382.html

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members

Putin has been holding regular meetings with his Security Council since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia where President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a videolink on Friday, September 2. This comes amid Russia's special military opeation in Ukraine and the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency's delegation to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The situation around the ZNPP remains tense as Kiev's forces continue shelling areas adjacent to the facility, creating a risk of a nuclear disaster for the entire Europe. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

