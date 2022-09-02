https://sputniknews.com/20220902/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-security-council-members-1100310382.html
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin has been holding regular meetings with his Security Council since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
russia
vladimir putin
security council
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100312071_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cadba6dd9fbbb509bc4ff586736b8b.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia where President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a videolink on Friday, September 2. This comes amid Russia's special military opeation in Ukraine and the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency's delegation to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The situation around the ZNPP remains tense as Kiev's forces continue shelling areas adjacent to the facility, creating a risk of a nuclear disaster for the entire Europe. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100312071_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a6567182db15ce363fefac935044c7c5.jpg
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
2022-09-02T12:41+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, security council, ukraine, russia, видео
vladimir putin, security council, ukraine, russia, видео
Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Security Council Members
Putin has been holding regular meetings with his Security Council since the start of Russia's special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Russia where President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a videolink on Friday, September 2.
This comes amid Russia's special military opeation in Ukraine and the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency's delegation to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
The situation around the ZNPP remains tense as Kiev's forces continue shelling areas adjacent to the facility, creating a risk of a nuclear disaster for the entire Europe.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.