Russian Embassies in Washington, Ottawa Open Book of Condolences for Late Leader Gorbachev
Russian Embassies in Washington, Ottawa Open Book of Condolences for Late Leader Gorbachev
02.09.2022
"In connection with the death of the first and only President of the USSR Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the Condolence Book has been opened at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States," the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday. The Russian Embassy in Ottawa sent out a similar notice.Emails with words of sympathy and condolence can be sent to the Washington and Ottawa embassies at ruspressusa@mid.ru and condolences@rusembassy.ca respectively.Gorbachev died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91 after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev, known for overseeing the fall of the Soviet Union, will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.
Russian Embassies in Washington, Ottawa Open Book of Condolences for Late Leader Gorbachev

03:40 GMT 02.09.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankAmbassadors of those countries that expelled Russian diplomats summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Ambassadors of those countries that expelled Russian diplomats summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian embassies in Washington and Ottawa are composing a book of condolences for the late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev after he passed away earlier this week, the embassies announced via social media.
“In connection with the death of the first and only President of the USSR Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the Condolence Book has been opened at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States,” the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Thursday. The Russian Embassy in Ottawa sent out a similar notice.
Emails with words of sympathy and condolence can be sent to the Washington and Ottawa embassies at ruspressusa@mid.ru and condolences@rusembassy.ca respectively.
Mikhail Gorbachev passes away: What was his legacy in Russia? - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Fault Lines
Mikhail Gorbachev Passes Away: What Was His Legacy in Russia?
Yesterday, 10:16 GMT
Gorbachev died on Tuesday in Moscow at the age of 91 after a long and serious illness, according to the Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev, known for overseeing the fall of the Soviet Union, will be laid to rest at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow after a public farewell ceremony on Saturday.
