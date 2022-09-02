https://sputniknews.com/20220902/polls-show-americans-fear-democracy-is-going-to-fall-apart-1100289178.html

Polls Show Americans Fear Democracy Is Going to Fall Apart

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter allowing users to edit tweets, disappointing results of... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

Polls Show Americans Fear Democracy is Going to Fall Apart On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Twitter allowing users to edit tweets, and Sarah Palin losing her Congressional race.

Dick Morris - Author, Political Consultant, and Pollster | Will Trump be Arrested?, Democrats Want to Split the Republican Party, and Why are Democrats Acting so Crazy?Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Energy Bills are Through the Roof, The Green Agenda is Hurting Europe, and Liz Truss Ready to Launch Nuclear MissilesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Dick Morris about the Democrats strategy to keep Trump from the White House, the global economy, and Ron DeSantis in 2024. Dick talked about his new book The Return Trump's Big 2024 Comeback and why the Democrats plan on indicting Donald Trump. Dick discussed his time working for Bill Clinton and his knowledge of Hillary Clinton creating the Russiagate hoax.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the British sacrifices for Ukraine, rumors of British involvement in attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and Liz Truss. Ian explained the expectations of winter in England and British small businesses closing due to energy prices. Ian discussed the level of censorship in Great Britain and how the British establishment media promote "the war in Ukraine" narrative.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

