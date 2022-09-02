https://sputniknews.com/20220902/player-elected-india-football-federation-chief-days-after-fifa-ban-1100307194.html

Player Elected India Football Federation Chief Days After FIFA Ban

Football’s governing body FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation late last month due to alleged "third-party interference". The decision came after... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has never had an actual player as its chief during its 87-year history. That spell came to an end today as former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey was elected the organization's president.Chaubey defeated former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in the vote, a result widely expected after legendary footballer Bhutia failed to garner enough support from the 34 state associations. Bhutia even lacked backing in his home state Sikkim after he failed to find a proposer there while filing his nomination.Goalie Chaubey was a part of India's national football team from 1999 to 2006. The highlight of his career came in 2005 when he lifted the South Asian Football Championship cup under Bhutia's captaincy.He also played for India's iconic Mohun Bagan and East Bengal clubs during the 90s and was a one-time teammate of Bhutia at the latter.Besides Chaubey, Karnataka FA President N. A. Haris was elected as AIFF vice president while Arunachal Pradesh's Kipa Ajay won the post of treasurer.The AIFF applauded the nominations via Twitter."We congratulate Mr. Kalyan Chaubey on being elected as the President, Mr. N A Haris as the Vice President, and Mr. Kipa Ajay as the Treasurer of the All India Football Federation," the AIFF tweeted.

