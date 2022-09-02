'Parasite Go Back Home': American Racially Abuses Indian in Poland, Sparking Uproar -Video
Hate crimes against Indians abroad are on a rise, especially in the US. In less than 10 days, three cases of hate crime against Indians have been reported, sparking a social media uproar and demands of a strict action against the culprits.
In yet another case of hate crime against Indians living abroad, a man from India was racially taunted on the road by an American tourist in Poland, who called him a "parasite" and an "invader", accusing him of "genocide".
In a four-minute-long video shot outside the Atrium Reduta shopping center in Warsaw, a white American can be seen rushing toward the Indian and instigating him by delivering racially abusive comments.
In the video, the accused stops the Indian man and bombards him with uncomfortable questions.
“Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys (there). Do you think you can invade Poland? Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don’t you return to your own country?” the man said.
The video clip further shows that as the Indian asks him to stop filming and walks away from him; however, the American continues questioning.
“Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people attacking our homeland? You have India! Why are you coming to the land of white people?" the American asks the Indian.
The man then alleges that Indians abroad are living on the hard work done by other white men and the Indians should build their own country.
“Why are you a parasite and will commit genocide on the white race?” the accused said to the Indian man.
“You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?” he continued.
He's from America but is in Poland because he's a white man which makes him think he has the right to police immigrants in "his homeland"— 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) September 1, 2022
Repulsive behavior, hopefully, he is recognized pic.twitter.com/MqAG5J5s6g
Angry netizens have taken to social media slamming the American man for racially abusing the Indian and demanding strict action against him.
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to video of an American tourist racially abusing an Indian man in Poland
Netizens react to video of an American tourist racially abusing an Indian man in Poland
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to video of an American tourist racially abusing an Indian man in Poland
Netizens react to video of an American tourist racially abusing an Indian man in Poland
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to video of an American tourist racially abusing an Indian man in Poland
Netizens react to video of an American tourist racially abusing an Indian man in Poland
© Photo : Twitter
Last month, an Indian-American man was racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog”.
In another case of hate crime, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in the US State of Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they were "ruining" America and should "go back to India".