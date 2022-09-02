https://sputniknews.com/20220902/parasite-go-back-home-american-racially-abuses-indian-in-poland-sparking-uproar--video-1100301246.html

'Parasite Go Back Home': American Racially Abuses Indian in Poland, Sparking Uproar -Video

'Parasite Go Back Home': American Racially Abuses Indian in Poland, Sparking Uproar -Video

Hate crimes against Indians abroad are on a rise, especially in the US. In less than 10 days, three cases of hate crime against Indians have been reported... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T13:12+0000

2022-09-02T13:12+0000

2022-09-02T13:12+0000

india

racism

racism

abuse

racist abuse

hate crime

hate crimes

hatecrime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100312992_0:63:1201:738_1920x0_80_0_0_c860b8ec0c806169707e1d2dc9cdddbf.jpg

In yet another case of hate crime against Indians living abroad, a man from India was racially taunted on the road by an American tourist in Poland, who called him a "parasite" and an "invader", accusing him of "genocide". In a four-minute-long video shot outside the Atrium Reduta shopping center in Warsaw, a white American can be seen rushing toward the Indian and instigating him by delivering racially abusive comments. In the video, the accused stops the Indian man and bombards him with uncomfortable questions.The video clip further shows that as the Indian asks him to stop filming and walks away from him; however, the American continues questioning. “Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people attacking our homeland? You have India! Why are you coming to the land of white people?" the American asks the Indian. The man then alleges that Indians abroad are living on the hard work done by other white men and the Indians should build their own country. “You’re genociding our race. You’re an invader. Go home invader. We don’t want you in Europe. Poland for Polish. You’re not Polish, why are you here?” he continued.Angry netizens have taken to social media slamming the American man for racially abusing the Indian and demanding strict action against him. Last month, an Indian-American man was racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a “dirty Hindu” and a “disgusting dog”.In another case of hate crime, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in the US State of Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they were "ruining" America and should "go back to India".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

racism, racism, abuse, racist abuse, hate crime, hate crimes, hatecrime