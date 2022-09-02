LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Has No Intention of Pushing Middle East Countries to Recognize LPR, DPR

In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the republics, which have been constantly targeted by Ukrainian shelling.
In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
The DPR and LPR are recognized by Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as Syria and North Korea.
