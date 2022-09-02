International
LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Has No Intention of Pushing Middle East Countries to Recognize LPR, DPR
The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referenda. 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
donbass
russia
ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Moscow Has No Intention of Pushing Middle East Countries to Recognize LPR, DPR

07:07 GMT 02.09.2022
International
India
Being updated
The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referenda.
In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk, and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the republics, which have been constantly targeted by Ukrainian shelling.
In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
The DPR and LPR are recognized by Abkhazia and South Ossetia, as well as Syria and North Korea.
07:21 GMT 02.09.2022
Kiev Attempted to Infiltrate IAEA Delegation to Zaporozhye NPP With Spies - Local Authorities
07:09 GMT 02.09.2022
Gas Futures in Europe Drop by 5%, Trade Below $2,400 per Thousand Cubic Meters
Gas futures prices in Europe are decreasing by 5%, trading below $2,400 per thousand cubic meters on Friday, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange.
October futures for gas (TTF index) dropped to $2,278.3 (-9.3%) per thousand cubic meters at the opening. As of 06:04 GMT, they are trading at $2,394 (-4.7%).
07:08 GMT 02.09.2022
Moscow Has No Intention of Pushing Middle East Countries Into Recognizing LPR, DPR
Moscow is not going to impose recognition of the independence of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) on the Middle Eastern countries, since this is supposed to be their sovereign decision, a senior official with the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
"As for the possibility of recognition of the LPR and DPR by other countries [of the region], this is a sovereign decision of any independent state. Naturally, we can only welcome such steps. Unlike our Western partners, we are not going to impose them on anyone," Alexander Kinshchak, the head of the Middle East and North Africa Department, said.
He also recalled that Syria had officially recognized the independence and sovereignty of the LPR and the DPR in late June.
"According to available information, the parties are currently working on establishing diplomatic relations," Kinshchak added.
